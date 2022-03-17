Introducing ‘tourist tax’ in Belfast would be ‘just madness’, says Hospitality Ulster chief

Colin Neill, CEO of Hospitality Ulster has said that the proposal to introduce a ‘tourist tax’ in Belfast is a “non-starter” and questioned why Belfast City Council is not using the funding paid in rates to invest in the city’s tourism industry.

It was revealed that Belfast City Council is set to look into introducing a ‘tourist tax’ on visitors to bring more money into city coffers.

At a recent meeting of the council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, officers said they would be looking into the potential for a tourist levy, after a query from the DUP councillor Brian Kingston.

During the committee meeting, elected members agreed to a funding allocation of £1,997,465 over the next year for the city’s prime tourist institution, Visit Belfast.

During a presentation at the committee, representatives from the partnership stated the city had a target to take in £97m from tourism over the next year – £30m from leisure tourism, £40m from business, £16m from cruises and £11m from visitor servicing.

Mr Kingston said at the meeting: “We at the council obviously benefit from the significant tourism in Belfast through our rates.

“But it is not unusual now, when you go and visit somewhere else, that you find you have to pay a small tourism tax, which either goes into supporting the tourism infrastructure, or into other things at that locality.”

Mr Neill said, however, that the suggestion is “just madness” because Northern Ireland has some of the world’s highest business rates and we have not reached “full capacity” for tourism.

He added that comparing Belfast’s tourism industry to the likes of Paris or Berlin is like “comparing apples and oranges”.

“In Northern Ireland we only have about 50% of our capacity of tourism, we’re still trying to grow it, whereas with the likes of Paris and Berlin have over capacity,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

Paris has a nightly charge per person, with the rate of charge varying by the rating of the hotel.

Berlin’s City Tax is 5% of the net room rate (the room rate net of VAT and fees for services), and the tax is capped at 21 successive days.

In these cities, and in others that impose a tourist levy, the revenues from occupancy charges are loosely allocated to tourism or cultural investment.

Mr Neill said that businesses in Northern Ireland pays some of the highest business rates in the world.

“If you go into the finances of this suggestion, hotels and pubs are on a turnover rate - so the busier they are the more rates they pay and 50% of that goes to Belfast City Council,” he said.

“We have some of the highest business rates in the OECD.

“Then you get into the VAT; most of Europe has 10% VAT rate, the Republic of Ireland has a 13.5% VAT rate - this is just madness.”

When asked why the funding to Visit Belfast could not be used to invest and improve facilities in Belfast, the Hospitality Ulster chief said: “Why is the council not using the 50% rates that we pay – which are higher than anywhere in the world - to invest for it?”

“We are already paying more than any other industry in any other country.”