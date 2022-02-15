INVENT: 2022 awards for innovation

One of Northern Ireland’s biggest competitions for innovation has now opened, with a £25,000 first prize for the overall winner.

The annual INVENT programme, run by science and tech hub catalyst with Bank of Ireland, aims to recognise the best early-stage start-ups and most impressive aspiring entrepreneurs.

Sian Farrell, chief scientific officer at StimOxyGen, which won the top prize last year, said their win had enabled it to communicate the science behind its work in a more accessible way. Its technology enhances the effects of cancer treatment by overcoming the problem of hypoxia in solid tumours.

The INVENT panel of judges will reward new tech innovations and proof-of-concept ideas with the greatest commercial potential from a total prize fund of £47,000.

Categories include greentech, health and wellbeing, business software and consumer software.

Additional prizes of £1,000 will be awarded to the best student application and the best elevator pitch delivered on the night of the INVENT Awards, which will take place on September 1 at the ICC Belfast.