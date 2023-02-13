INVENT Awards open for entries with total prize money of £50,000

Meg Magill, INVENT Programme Manager Catalyst; Peter Gilleece, overall winner of INVENT 2022 and founder of Vikela Armour; Niall Devlin, Head of Business Banking NI at Bank of Ireland; Elaine Smyth, Director of Innovation Community at Catalyst.

A competition for aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators has opened for entries with prizes totalling £50,000 up for grabs.

Technology hub Catalyst and Bank of Ireland said INVENT is a chance for early-stage start-ups and entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations and proof-of-concept ideas to a panel of experts.

In 2022, the overall winner was Vikela Armour, a business led by Belfast man Peter Gilleece which is developing new forms of body armour.

There are five categories to enter, all aiming to address major global issues. The ‘greentech’ category is aimed at products, solutions and technology which can help build towards a sustainable future, while health and wellbeing recognises ideas aiming to improve quality of life through life sciences, med tech and health promotion.

The product category is aimed at recognising a product which offers a novel, innovative solution to business or consumers.

The business software category recognises software solutions or products to help organisations, including in sectors like fintech, insur-tech or cyber security. And consumer software aims to recognise commercial solutions sold directly to end-users.

The awards programme culminates in a night of celebration at ICC Belfast on September 21. The awards have a total prize fund of £50,000, with each category winner receiving £5,000, with an additional £20,000 for the overall winner – meaning they take home £25,000.

Bank of Ireland is also supporting a new award for Inclusive Innovation, while prizes for best elevator pitch Student INVENT will also be announced on the night.

Elaine Smyth, director of innovation community at Catalyst, said: “INVENT provides a unique opportunity for local entrepreneurs and start-ups to showcase their innovations and set the spotlight on their ideas.

"Over the decade, we’ve seen some incredible inventions and we’re excited to see what this year’s entrants have to offer. There are talented individuals who are bursting with great ideas and the companies that go furthest in our competition are the ones who create new and innovative ways to address real world problems.

"Diversity and inclusivity are hot topics across the globe currently, so we are particularly interested in the products and solutions that entrepreneurs come up with to meet the brief.”

Niall Devlin, head of business banking NI at Bank of Ireland, headline partner for the INVENT Awards, said: “Bank of Ireland is delighted to continue its long-standing partnership with Catalyst and INVENT. Our purpose is to enable our communities to thrive, and this is clearly demonstrated in our partnership with Catalyst, helping to develop innovation and entrepreneurship through the INVENT programme.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with the inspirational innovators that will take part in the competition and to help support and develop their Business Financial Wellbeing.

“During the many years we have supported INVENT, the relevance of this innovation focused programme has continued to grow and provide an important platform on which to showcase the great innovation and entrepreneurship that exists locally.”