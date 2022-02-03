Invest NI ‘fails miserably for Derry’, councillors claim

Derry City and Strabane district councillors have described Invest NI as an “invest anywhere but Derry” oriented organisation.

Invest NI, with its 500-strong staff in offices across Northern Ireland, works to support local businesses compete on an international scale, and attracts new investment.

During a Derry and Strabane Council meeting this week, Sinn Fein’s John McGowan said there was a “lack” of work carried out by Invest NI in the north west.

However, a spokesperson for Invest NI said it has “repeatedly denied the unfounded accusations” of preferential treatment or bias in Northern Ireland.

A council motion calling for an immediate review of Invest NI to be undertaken, was unanimously passed during the meeting.

The motion also called for the delivery of sub regional Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Derry and Strabane area and the creation of an FDI Agency with its headquarters in Derry to “level up” the Northern Ireland economy.

Mr McGowan, who proposed the motion, felt Invest NI had “really failed to deliver” in Northern Ireland and in particular the Derry and Strabane area.

“It has also failed to deliver for most SMEs [small and mid-size enterprises] throughout the north,” he stated.

“One of the other things it has ignored are social enterprises which have now found much of their support coming from the Department for Communities.

“It has 500 plus staff based in Belfast and just 12 in the Derry and Strabane council area. There’s no local staff who can deal with tourism or FDI and there’s no client executives that deals with large companies – it’s not a regional office.”

Mr McGowan said Invest NI’s model was “broken”, “doesn’t work” and has “failed”.

“You only have to look across the border at IDA which last year published that over 70% of all investment went outside Dublin and you look at the success of Enterprise Ireland,” he continued.

Supporting the motion, SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said he has previously pointed out how “ineffective” Invest NI has been in promoting jobs in the north west.

He added that Invest NI “works for Belfast” and “fails miserably for Derry”.

Mr Farrell then proposed an amendment that council seek a meeting with Sir Michael Lyons, Chair of the Independent Review Panel of Invest NI, so they can make the argument for fundamental reform of Invest NI.

Agreeing that more needs to be done in terms of investment in the council area, DUP councillor Maurice Devenney said it was “something that needs to be addressed”.

“It was only last week Invest NI invested nearly £2 million in the Ebrington Square venture and those small mercies have to be welcomed,” he said. “Is it enough?

“I don’t believe it is and I believe we should be doing all we can to have more investment and protect our businesses and jobs here in the north west and that’s including Londonderry and Strabane.”

UUP councillor Ryan McCready felt the north west was given “the scraps off the table from Belfast with regards to Invest NI”.

With all parties in agreement the motion passed unanimously.