Invest NI not in crisis despite resignations, claims interim CEO

Invest NI is not facing a crisis despite resignations of key staff - some of whom are taking legal action - budget cuts and a recent freeze in financial support for businesses, according to the interim head of the agency.

Mel Chittock also said work in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) was not impacted despite the loss of five members of London staff in the last year and 14 in North America in the last two years.

His comments, before the Stormont economy committee, were made as it emerged a freeze on new funding for businesses will be lifted.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons tweeted today: “Pleased to announce that, following discussions with officials, I have ensured that Invest NI will be able to lift its pause on new financial support for businesses.”

His announcement echoed comments made by Mr Chittock to the committee as he was also questioned over the use of 300 Invest NI staff who were used to help with last year’s high street voucher scheme. It emerged that staff worked overtime and some agency workers were employed.

Staff were used for a short time at the start of its rollout, said Mr Chittock, who took the position after former chief executive Kevin Holland stood down in November.

He denied there was any crisis at Invest NI, saying: "I think it's just a coincidence that these things are happening all at the same time. If I thought there was a crisis, I would say so now.”

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd said: “I see an organisation where their chief executive has resigned in recent times. Several staff have resigned and are in legal dispute with the body, and you are subject to an independent review. It looks like a crisis to me.”

Mr Chittock replied: "There are a number of things that have coalesced at this moment in time. We always have a churn of staff.”

He added: “Let me be very clear, there is no crisis.”

He also welcomed the announcement of the independent review, which MLAs were told was part of the New Decade, New Approach programme. It has been “talked about for a couple of years now", he added.

On the pause in funding support, now lifted with the development of an “indicative” budget for the year, Mr Chittock said: “It would have been irresponsible for us to commit on projects we did not have sufficient budget to support."

"Businesses were patient. They knew what was happening," he added.

It has emerged that nine staff, including five who previously worked there, are taking legal action, with the Irish News reporting they are claiming constructive dismissal among other allegations.

The loss of staff in London and North America has not impacted FDI, Mr Chittock said, as well as claiming it has been a good year for FDI from North America.

He also said reports that Northern Ireland may have lost out on investment, including one company supposedly switching from here to the south, was not correct.