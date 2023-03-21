Invest NI programme targets £12m export growth across 37 SMEs

Pictured at the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown alongside Alan McKeown, executive director of regional business, and Kieran Kennedy, Board member, Invest NI are some of the successful companies receiving support through Invest NI’s Ambition to Grow Programme

From a Carrickfergus watchmaker inspired by Belfast’s shipbuilding legacy to a Moneymore potato processor, 37 firms across Northern Ireland are set to benefit from Invest NI funding supporting SMEs.

Ambition to Grow is a £1.3m regionally focused support programme aimed at supporting ambitious, innovative SMEs in early-stage of development. It is aiming to grow exports by £12m and create 154 new jobs in total for the 37 businesses.

Recipients, which include Nomadic Watches in Carrickfergus and Bradmount in Moneymore, must have had no support from Invest NI over the past five years.

Among other firms securing support through the programme, which launched in October 2022, are Architectural Timber Frames in Dungannon, Cloud Application Services in Omagh, Spadetown Brewery in Lurgan and The Dressmaker’s Apprentice in Bangor which delivers sewing lessons directly to customers’ doors.

Alan McKeown, Invest NI executive director of regional business said: “We designed Ambition to Grow as a new way to attract more companies to seek our support and increase our regional impact in Northern Ireland.

“Following a competitive process we have offered 37 export driven SMEs valuable financial support to create jobs, develop new products and enhance the skills of their teams.

“The support being provided is not solely financial, and the new companies we are working with will now have access to the advice and expertise of teams from across Invest NI including our overseas office network in 29 global locations who will support them to successfully scale their exports and compete globally.

“The new relationships being forged with businesses that we were previously not engaged with is likely to open conversations around investment in areas such as Research & Development and the Green Economy. This provides the opportunity to support these companies to deliver new innovation and business improvements that may not otherwise have happened.

“Investments like these will assist us to realise the ambitions in the Department for the Economy’s 10X Vision and ultimately accelerate 10X transformational change across our economy. We look forward to working with the companies to support them to grow their businesses through new employment, exports, and competing in global markets.”

Support was awarded to applicants on a competitive basis. Applications were assessed and scored, with the highest scoring companies awarded funding, following a successful validation interview.