Invest NI review: Sir Michael Lyons’s findings on the way

An external review into economic development body Invest NI is publish its report next month, Business Telegraph can reveal.

The review panel, led by ex-BBC chairman Sir Michael Lyons, said: “The independent review of Invest NI remains ongoing and the report is currently being prepared. We anticipate that we will publish our report in November.”

However, it will provide Economy Minister Gordon Lyons with a summary of its findings and ‘key’ recommendations this month.

The review has been tasked with assessing how well Invest NI is living up to the department’s 10X economic vision.