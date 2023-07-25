Invest NI support ‘will boost NI economy by over £480m’

But politicians warn economic development agency still needs reform in the longer term

Economic development agency Invest NI has said its support for companies during 2022/23 will contribute to investment of £489m in the Northern Ireland economy.

The under-fire organisation, which was the subject of a critical review in January, has published its end of year performance figures.

Invest NI said that every £1 of its assistance contributed towards £7 of investment in the economy.

The agency’s role is to help Northern Ireland companies grow and draw international businesses to set up and create employment here.

The organisation said that its support in both areas in 2022/23 would contribute towards £489m of investment in the Northern Ireland economy.

It said it had doled out £73m in assistance to nearly 1,100 businesses right across Northern Ireland over the year. It has also given expert advice to over 2,500 people through events and webinars and hosted 2.3 million visits to its business resource nibusinessinfo.co.uk.

Invest NI added: “Our support helped companies export for the first time or reach new markets; invest in R&D and innovation; and invest in staff training and skills.”

The review by former BBC chairman Sir Michael Lyons, published in January, criticised the leadership structure at Invest NI and called for “profound change”.

It highlighted 17 areas in which the agency needs to improve, including leadership, governance, sub-regional partnerships and its portfolio of programmes.

SDLP Stormont leader Matthew O’Toole praised Invest NI’s achievements but said it “still has a long way to go” to target funding.

“The creation of nearly 4,000 jobs across the north with millions of pounds in investment is to be welcomed and will make a real difference in the communities which will directly benefit from this funding.

“However, it’s clear that Invest NI still have a long way to go when it comes to targeting funding to areas that need it most.

“The SDLP has been highlighting issues around Invest NI and the way it operates for some time and were pivotal in securing an independent review of the organisation last year. We now need to see the recommendations of that review put in place so that Invest NI can move forward and deliver for areas across Northern Ireland.”

He contrasted Invest NI targets with those of its counterpart in the Republic, the IDA.

“The SDLP Opposition at Stormont will be calling for the Department for the Economy to work with Invest NI to produce an action plan, including sub-regional targets as we have seen prove successful in the south with the IDA. This is the only way we will see the necessary funding introduced for all of our towns and cities to address long-running issues around infrastructure and investment.”

But Caoimhe Archibald, Sinn Féin spokesperson for the Executive Office and East Derry MLA, said a change in political leadership was needed to rejuvenate Invest NI.

“For 15 years, the DUP has held the department responsible for economic development and during that time we have seen persistently poor economic growth, with the north having the lowest productivity in these islands.

“We need the Executive formed now to seize the huge economic opportunities available to us and to transform Invest NI to ensure it works more effectively.

“There is a need for fresh political leadership within the Department for the Economy to reform Invest NI and deliver a new economic strategy that is focused on creating good jobs, helping to grow our small, medium and large businesses and prioritising regional balance to ensure areas get their fair share of inward investment.”

An action plan laying out the way forward for Invest NI following January’s review is to be published by the end of the summer.