Investment in NI from US ‘to continue on huge scale for foreseeable future’

US firm Terex is one of many with operations in Northern Ireland

From banking and finance, to technology and manufacturing, US investment in Northern Ireland in the last decade has been worth £1.5bn and created around 13,000 jobs.

One business leader said he expects US investment to continue on a significant scale here for the foreseeable future.

America is NI’s leading source of foreign direct investment (FDI) and also the country’s second-largest exporter, with the export market worth around £1bn.

While during the Troubles US FDI in Northern Ireland was scarce, today there are scores of American firms with operations here.

When in post, Stormont’s Economy Minister usually makes a trade visit to the US to drum up investment, while President Joe Biden recently appointed Joe Kennedy III as special economic envoy to Northern Ireland.

Speaking at a dinner organised by the British Irish Chamber of Commerce earlier this month, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said of Mr Kennedy: “I want him to drum up business, I want him to bring investment — and that’s what he’s up for.”

Looking at the US companies that have planted their feet here in recent years, they range from multi-national banking firms to global manufacturing businesses.

US firm Terex is one of many with operations in Northern Ireland

Back in 1998, technology firm Allstate set up a small base here and it has now grown to become NI’s largest IT company, employing 2,500 people.

American investment bank Citi has four offices in Belfast, employing more than 3,000 people, while US global markets company CME Group has 325 people working at its offices in the city.

Looking at manufacturing, Seagate Technology in Londonderry makes electronic equipment and employs around 1,000 people, with about 20% educated to PhD level.

Other major US firms with operations here include Caterpillar, Sensata Technologies and Terex.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Stephen Kelly of Manufacturing NI said Terex is a prime example of how US firms have been “dipping their toes” in the water here and then going on to significantly expand. Terex makes lifting and material processing products.

“Terex first came here in 1999 and had a fairly small operation. Before the Good Friday Agreement, there wouldn’t have been a chance on earth that a company like that would choose Northern Ireland as a smart place to invest their money,” Mr Kelly said.

“Now Terex has expanded massively. They currently have nine sites here, employ over 1,500 people, and the products they make here are used all around the world. We’ve seen that approach mirror in other US firms coming here. They dip their toes in the water and then see the quality of our people and the environment. It helps that we share the same language with the US, broadly the same culture, and there is the same legal approach.

“My own view, when it comes to manufacturing anyway, is that we’ll continue to see US investment on a huge scale going into the future.”

In the wake of the unveiling of Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework Brexit deal at the end of February, there were reports in the US media that American firms are ready to invest “billions” in Northern Ireland, if the deal leads to political stability.