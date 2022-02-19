Investment in NI ‘will suffer’ with no Executive, says former Economy Minister Simon Hamilton

Former DUP Economy Minister Simon Hamilton has said it’s “deeply troubling” that the lack of an Executive is hampering decisions to invest in Northern Ireland.

Mr Hamilton, chief executive of the Belfast Chamber of Trade, spoke after the Belfast Telegraph revealed that two US firms had stalled plans to invest here because of trouble securing financial help.

The lack of a functioning Executive since the resignation of DUP MLA Paul Givan as First Minister has meant the draft budget cannot be agreed.

Mr Hamilton said the absence of an Executive was being discussed by companies he had spoken to about setting up or expanding in Belfast. “There’s an awful lot of people asking questions like whether the Assembly will come back, will ministers be in place, what’s going on and what does it mean.”

Mr Hamilton, who was Economy Minister between 2016 and 2017, said: “The success of power-sharing had been a talking point with investors in the past.

“It was the fact that we were moving forward and we were doing something together — so obviously the opposite of that is potentially damaging.”

In the absence of an agreed budget, economic development agency Invest NI, which gives financial help to companies, was already restrained from giving out funding after March 2022. However, its financial position is expected to be worse under the rollover arrangements in the absence of a new budget.

Mr Hamilton added: “It’s deeply troubling that at a time when we should be seizing opportunities to attract investment, that our attractiveness is being diminished by budget issues or political instability, .”

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said that the draft budget from Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy had “decimated” Invest NI. “If this Sinn Fein budget was implemented, Invest NI would have to lay off staff, close global offices and would quickly be reduced to offering companies writing pads and pens rather than practical help,” he said.

The Department for the Economy has said that the loss of £100m in European funds in its budget has left a hole in its finances. Asked about the loss of investment opportunities as a result of the absence of the Executive, DfE said: “No final decisions have been made on future funding for Invest NI.

“The department continues to engage closely with Invest NI on the implications of the current position.

“We await clarification of the 2022/23 budget allocation.”