Ireland’s largest cross-border dairy co-operative boosts its sales to £1.7bn

Lakeland Dairies has boosted its sales by 45% to £1.7bn in 2022

From left, Keith Agnew, vice-chairman; Colin Kelly, Group CEO; Peter Sheridan, Group chief financial officer; and Niall Matthews, chairman, Lakeland Dairies

Lakeland Dairies has boosted its sales by 45% to £1.7bn in 2022

Lakeland Dairies’ latest financial results underline the buoyancy of the cross-border dairy sector, one of the success stories of the Good Friday Agreement.

While inflation has played a role in boosting sales by 45% to £1.7bn in 2022, the Co Cavan co-operative has also increased its operating profit by 15% to £28.7m.

As the largest cross-border dairy processing co-operative on the island of Ireland, Lakeland collects an annual 2bn litres of milk from 3,200 farm families across 16 counties in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

During 2022, it distributed £973m in payments to its milk suppliers.

The group produces a portfolio of 240 different dairy products across eight processing sites, and exports to more than 100 countries.

Group chief executive Colin Kelly has, however, warned of a more difficult trading environment for the year ahead.

“The impact of geopolitical problems and continuing economic uncertainty were seen globally with serious inflationary effects across every cost base, at farm and organisational level,” said Mr Kelly.

“Nevertheless, the dairy markets yielded strong returns and Lakeland Dairies was able to pay a very competitive milk price to our milk producers.

“Market conditions for 2023 are proving much tougher for our suppliers and will remain contingent on global factors including the overall balance of supply and demand, across our extensive product portfolio, while economic uncertainty remains a serious concern, with the potential for continued market volatility.”

The co-operative operates four divisions including Food Ingredient, which posted a 43% increase in revenue to £1bn in 2022, driven by an increase in milk volumes processed and high demand.

Benefitting from ongoing investment in plant optimisation and efficiencies, the co-op exported record volumes of milk powders and butter at higher market prices during the year.

Foodservice revenues increased by 39% to £275m, despite challenges around the pandemic and supply chain issues stemming from the war in Ukraine.

Consumer Foods experienced a 60% uplift in revenue to £241m, driven by new listings and price adjustments addressing inflation.

And the co-op’s Agribusiness Division saw revenues up by 45% to £111m as a result of strong operational performance and solid demand.