Irish economic growth to hit 5.4% in 2022, European Commission predicts

The Irish economy is to grow 5.4% in 2022 and 4.4% next year, the European Commission predicts, well above EU and eurozone averages.

It is the second-fastest growth rate in the bloc this year, after Portugal, with Ireland set to resume the top spot in 2023.

It follows massive growth of 13.5% in 2021 on the back of buoyant pharma and IT exports during the pandemic.

Modified domestic demand, which strips out volatile multinational transactions, is expected to expand by 4.6% in 2022 and 3.8% in 2023.

Irish inflation will average 6.1% this year, the Commission predicts, similar to the 6.2% estimate from the Republic’s Department of Finance and equal to the eurozone average. Inflation will slow in 2023 to 3.1%, the Commission said.

Lithuania, Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia and Poland will post double-digit price rises this year, the Commission said, although average inflation will slow to 2.7% in the eurozone and 3.2% in the EU in 2023. The European Central Bank’s target is 2%.

Growth in the 27-member EU and 19-country euro zone is set to come in at 2.7% this year and 2.3% in 2023, a significant cut to previous forecasts, due to the war in Ukraine.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is causing untold suffering and destruction, but is also weighing on Europe’s economic recovery,” said Commission economy chief Paolo Gentiloni.

“The war has led to a surge in energy prices and further disrupted supply chains, so that inflation is now set to remain higher for longer.”

He said strong EU growth last year of 5.4% was driving positive growth in 2022, but said the forecast was “subject to high uncertainty” as a result of the Ukraine war.

“Other scenarios are possible under which growth may be lower and inflation higher than we are projecting today,” he said.

Ireland’s exposure to the war is minor but growth could be hit by price and supply effects, the Commission said in its forecast.

“Ireland’s direct economic exposure to Russia and Ukraine is minor, as a highly open economy it remains exposed through trade and supply chain linkages, as well as through rising inflation, which erodes real household incomes.”

Unemployment in Ireland will fall to 4.6% this year and 5% next year, one of the lowest rates in the 27-member EU, and below the EU and eurozone averages of 6-7%.

Ireland’s budget deficit will be the third-lowest in the EU this year, when measured against gross domestic product (GDP), the EU predicts.

The forecast also shows Ireland as just one of four countries to move into a slight budget surplus in 2023, along with Luxembourg, Denmark and Sweden.

Government debt in Ireland is set to remain amongst the lowest in the bloc at 50.3% of GDP this year and 45.5% in 2023.

However, the Commission predicts private consumption is likely to decelerate in the short term, growing by 5.7% in 2022 and 4.1% in 2023.

Investment could also be affected by wartime uncertainty and supply bottlenecks, the Commission said, with the construction sector grappling with labour and material shortages.

“In the current environment companies in Ireland might tend to postpone further acquisitions,” the forecast said.