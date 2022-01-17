Irish hauliers and Dublin Port officials report more goods arriving via Northern Ireland ports under NI Protocol

Hauliers and Dublin Port officials have also reported an increase in goods coming into the country via Northern Irish ports such as Foyle Port (above) because of less onerous customs rules here

General view of the Port of Larne in Co Antrim. Photo by Declan Roughan / Press Eye.

Hauliers and Dublin Port officials in the Republic have reported an increase in goods coming into the country via Northern Irish ports because of less onerous customs rules here under the terms of the NI Protocol.

Exports from Northern Ireland into the Republic surged by 64% to €3.7bn (£3bn) over the first 11 months of last year compared to 2020, latest figures show.

But goods imports from Great Britain to the Republic fell by almost a fifth over the same period, according to the Republic’s Central Statistics Office.

The surge in exports to Northern Ireland was driven largely by an increase in food and live animal sales.

The data reflects how trade patterns have shifted since the EU-UK trade deal came into force in January 2021, confirming recent research from the Republic’s Economic and Social Research Institute.

Hauliers and Dublin Port officials have reported an increase in goods coming into the country via Northern Irish ports because of less onerous customs rules here under the terms of the NI Protocol.

The protocol was agreed between the UK and EU as a means of avoiding a harder border on the island of Ireland by keeping Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods.

Despite the fall in imports from England, Scotland and Wales, exports of Irish goods to Britain were up 16% from January to November last year.

Exports to Northern Ireland surged by almost half, although from a much lower level.

The increased exports to Great Britain were driven by buoyant chemicals exports, although food and live animals, followed by machinery and transport equipment, also saw significant gains.

The UK had delayed customs and veterinary checks on EU imports last year, although it introduced new controls this month for other EU countries.

Irish goods will not be subject to those checks until July, which analysts and businesses say will impact smaller, independent food producers the most.

According to the CSO, goods imports from Northern Ireland increased by €1.4bn (£0.8bn), or 64%, to €3.7bn, in the first 11 months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Exports to Northern Ireland were up by just over €1bn, or 48%, in the same period, to €3.3bn (£2.8bn).

However, the amounts are dwarfed by the value of trade with the rest of the UK.

Goods imports from Great Britain for the first 11 months of 2021 were worth €12.5bn (£10.4bn), down 21%, or €3.3bn, on the same period in 2020.

Goods exports to Great Britain were up 20% on the first 11 months of 2020, an increase of €2.3bn (£1.9bn) in value to €13.4bn (£11.2bn).

The EU is Ireland’s largest trade partner, accounting for 36% of total goods exports in November 2021 – driven by sales to Germany and Belgium – and 32% of goods imports.

The US accounted for 32% of total Irish exports and 15% of imports in November.

The UK (including Northern Ireland) accounted for 13% of exports and 20% of imports.