Irish News building bought by Ulster University

Photo of the historic Irish News building, which has been sold to Ulster University.

Ulster University has bought the historic Irish News building on Donegall Street in Belfast and also announced changes to its campus premises in Londonderry and Coleraine.

It has acquired the 0.65 acre site as the Irish News team prepares to relocate to its new company headquarters at the Fountain Centre in April.

Irish News Managing Director, Dominic Fitzpatrick said: “The sale of the historic Irish News building to Ulster University creates a fantastic legacy for what was the home of our newspaper for over a century.

“We will be sorry to leave Donegall Street, which has served us so well down the generations, but we are looking forward to all the opportunities associated with our new home.”

The former newspaper premises runs through to the university’s York Lane entrance to its Students’ Union with part of the site of 113 Donegall Street a 3-storey Grade B2 listed building. Plans for the space are yet to be announced by Ulster University.

In Derry, Ulster University has acquired the Mount Royal building on the Northland Road.

The building was previously owned by Ulster in the 1990s, and will offer 25 one-bedroom apartments for students.

The self-contained one-bedroom apartments will be equipped with a double bed, fully-equipped kitchen, furnished living, dining area and bathroom.

Amanda Castray, Director of Campus Life said: “Mount Royal provides a great addition to the university’s student accommodation in Derry, offering apartment-style accommodation for individuals, couples and families.

“We are delighted to bring this building back into our accommodation provision and expand the options for students studying and living in this vibrant university city.”

The Mount Royal accommodation will be available for student residents for the start of the new academic year in September.

Meanwhile, at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus, design work is underway to enhance the students’ union space and facilities.

Ulster University Students’ Union Coleraine Vice President, Ethan Davies commented: “A safe and lively place to relax with friends at the heart of campus is central to building the student community and we valued the opportunity to help design the space so that it really meets the needs of students.”