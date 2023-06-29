Irish News’ long serving editor Noel Doran stepping down

Irish News editor Noel Doran is stepping down from the role after 25 years, the newspaper announced on Thursday

Irish News editor Noel Doran, the UK and Ireland’s longest serving editor of a daily newspaper, is stepping down.

The newspaper announced Mr Doran will leave the role in April next year after 25 years as editor.

Mr Doran joined the paper in 1993 and was appointed editor in April 1999.

He was voted “regional editor of the century” in 2020 by readers of the Hold the Front Page website, and has been credited with winning a wider cross-community readership for the paper.

Mr Doran, who has also worked at the Belfast Telegraph during his journalism career, became Irish News editor shortly after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

IntoMedia Group chief executive Dominic Fitzpatrick said: “Noel has been an integral part of our publication for the past 30 years, overseeing the production of more than 7,000 editions of the paper.

“His contributions to the growth and success of The Irish News have been immeasurable, and we extend our deepest gratitude for his exceptional dedication.

“In his time here, Noel has played a pivotal role in shaping the editorial direction of our newspaper.

“His unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity has earned us the trust and respect of our readers, while his insightful editorial decisions have helped shape public discourse on significant events and issues.”

A search for Mr Doran’s successor has now begun, the newspaper said, but he will continue as editor until a new appointment is made.

Mr Doran said: “It has been a great honour to edit The Irish News for the last quarter of a century and help to chronicle the changes which have swept across our society since the Good Friday Agreement.

“I have been very fortunate to work with many outstanding journalists who have rightly earned the trust of our loyal readers, and I am particularly grateful for the unstinting support of our chief executive Dominic Fitzpatrick and his late father, our chairman Jim Fitzpatrick, throughout my time with the paper.”