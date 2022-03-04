Irish News on the move to new city centre base

The paper noted that it is the last daily newspaper in Ireland to make the move from a long established premises. Picture: Google

After more than 100 years, the Irish News will move out of its storied headquarters, the last of the daily newspapers to move from what many remember as Belfast’s old press district.

But the company’s offices will remain in the city centre, at a new headquarters in the Fountain Centre, which will house all its media brands.

Staff were told of the move away from the distinctive three storey building earlier this week by managing director Dominic Fitzpatrick.

The Fitzpatrick family, owners of the Irish News, also own the Fountain Centre.

Northern Ireland’s main nationalist newspaper was first published in 1891, and moved to 113-117 Donegall Street in 1905.

The offices will be operational for a number of years "to facilitate the transition, allowing customers to call in with family notices and front counter services," the paper said, adding that the premises has not yet been sold.

Irish News editor Noel Doran said that the newspaper had “never been afraid to introduce positive changes”.

"We will be sorry to leave Donegall Street, which has served us so well down the generations, but we are loo king forward to all the opportunities associated with our new home.''

The company said it is the last daily newspaper in Ireland to move to new offices, to a modern building with a much greater footfall, located beside Belfast's busiest shopping street.

Donegall Street once housed the News L etter while the Belfast Telegraph, around the corner on Royal Avenue, moved to its new headquarters in 2016 after 130 years. Opposite the Telegraph’s presses on Library Street was an entrance to Belfast’s newspaper library in the Central Library.

The old Telegraph building has been transformed into a music venue and also is used as a film studio location.

Mr Fitzpatrick said: “We are in a unique position in that we have two large city centre premises, and though much loved, our office in Donegall Street is an aging building which no longer suits the new business climate.

“It was important to us that we remain at the heart of the communities we serve.

"We plan to invest significantly in building state-of-the art modern offices at the Fountain Centre, bringing together The Irish News, Q Radio and Farm Week. Everything we do is to better serve our readers and advertisers, and to ensure our future.”