Irish robotics firm targets NI and GB trade with new Belfast site

Reliance Automation, one of Ireland’s largest suppliers of robotics, has set up a base in Belfast’s Innovation Factory as it looks for a permanent location in the city.

The Irish firm is targeting growth in the burgeoning Northern Ireland manufacturing market and export trade into Great Britain, driven by Brexit as companies struggle to fill manual positions.

It is currently developing plans for a modern facility to showcase its range of automation technology from market-leading collaborative robots (cobots) to industrial robots, grippers, mobile robots and electric actuators.

In the last year the company has seen substantial growth in Northern Ireland to around 70% of its new automation sales.

Employment in the Northern Ireland manufacturing sector has grown more than four times faster than the rest of the UK while unemployment rates have declined, said the company, leading firms to seek alternative ways of meeting production demands.

The 100-year-old company already has offices in Dublin, Cork and Limerick, and plans to employ at least three additional staff in its new Belfast site by 2024.

Gerry Graham, automation manager of Reliance Automation, said: “There has been a significant increase in activity in Northern Ireland over the past few years and this has snowballed recently. This is absolutely a result of the great successes of manufacturing companies as well as the barriers to trade caused by Brexit.

“We offer a whole service to businesses, not only selling robots and cobots, but offering training and partnering with installers so we can support the customer from start to finish.

“Having an experienced team and modern facility in Northern Ireland became a necessity as the market here has grown so quickly.”

Reliance Automation hopes to help NI companies address a shortage of skilled workers in heavy industrial manufacturing areas in particular such as aerospace and defence, construction and material handling.

“About 90% of automation applications are still industrial and require caged heavy-duty robots,” said Mr Graham. “Dangerous, precise, dirty, and high-speed processes such as welding, assembly, high speed pick and place and heavy lifting can be carried out using industrial robotic equipment.”

Innovation Factory is owned by Belfast City Council and operated on its behalf by Oxford Innovation Space. The £9.1m business hub was funded by Belfast City Council and Invest NI with support from the European Regional Development Fund.

Neil Allen, Innovation Factory centre director, said: “'Our aim is to facilitate economic growth in Northern Ireland and to be the home of entrepreneurship in west Belfast. The solutions that Reliance Automation is offering to manufacturers are essential in the current economic climate. We are delighted they chose IF as their base in Belfast.”

In conjunction with the Northern Ireland Technology Centre and Queen’s University Belfast, Reliance Automation will host its ninth automation roadshow in September, which is open to businesses and students.

The events, which are free to attend but require prior booking, will be held at Ulster University at Magee Campus in Derry/Londonderry on September 20 and Innovation Factory on September 21.

For further information about the roadshow or to book a free place, go to https://relianceautomation.co.uk/automation-roadshow-2023/