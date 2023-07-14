Irish technical ‘recession’ confirmed despite record jobs and tax take

Figures have confirmed the Irish economy slipped into a technical recession in the early part of the year

Official figures have confirmed the Irish economy slipped into a technical recession in the early part of the year, even with record jobs and tax numbers.

Revised Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures for the first three months of 2023 show gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 2.8% compared with the last three months of 2022. While it confirms a decline it is less than initial estimates had indicated in June.

The end of 2022 had also seen a minor dip in GDP, according to previously published figures. Two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction is the standard definition of a recession. In the first months of this year the value of multinational dominated sectors contracted by 9%. That reflects financial movements within large firms rather than a loss of jobs or investment, a factor that makes the Irish economy notoriously hard to get a read on.

A sharp drop in investment in capital formation of 16.5% in the quarter was explained by a fall in investment in intangible assets, a key feature of multinationals activities in Ireland, the CSO said.

The scale of capital flowing through the books of multinationals with an Irish presence has long distorted Irish economic data but in the past that generally had the effect of exaggerating growth rather decline. The so-called Leprechaun Economics effect seen in dramatic GDP growth since 2015 is the most dramatic example, and while growth in the real economy lagged it was a precursor to huge tax windfalls.

Meanwhile, the latest CSO figures show growth in the domestic economy. Modified domestic demand (MDD), a broad measure of underlying domestic activity that covers personal, government, and investment spending, rose by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023.

The new figures include a final read on growth last year. It shows the Irish economy reached a record size – surpassing €500bn for the first time. GDP is estimated to have grown by 9.4% last year, driven by exports and strong growth for multinationals.

A tweaked measure of gross national income (GNI) used to track domestic demand shows an expansion of 6.7% in 2022.

Personal spending surged 9.4%, taking it ahead of pre-Covid levels.

Ireland’s Finance Minister Michael McGrath said the numbers are evidence of a post-pandemic rebound.

“Despite multi-decade high rates of inflation, it is encouraging to see the very strong growth in both consumer and investment spending,” he said.

Jennifer Banim, CSO assistant director general with responsibility for economic statistics, said the figures reflected the end of pandemic-related restrictions.

“The ending of Covid-19 related restrictions led to higher levels of economic activity in 2022 for many of the sectors focused on the domestic market.

"The distribution, transport, hotels and restaurants sector increased by 16.9% in the year, with agriculture, forestry and fisheries up by 6.3%, while construction and real estate activities both posted growth of 4.2%. However, the finance and insurance sector contracted by 7.8%.”