Irish whiskey companies enjoy online sales boost

Irish whiskey brands are to continue to bolster their online e-commerce stores as the sales channel grows in importance through the Covid-19 pandemic

Irish whiskey brands are to continue to bolster their online e-commerce stores as the sales channel grows in importance through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Whiskey Association listed e-commerce as a growth opportunity for whiskey companies in its "Irish Whiskey 2010-2020" report published in December.

It includes a forecast that e-commerce will account for 14% of all retail sales, not just whiskey, in 2021. Co Antrim's Bushmills Distillery has an online shop.

William Lavelle, head of the Irish Whiskey Association, said the rise in e-commerce sales in Asia, and the African continent's digitisation, meant Irish whiskey could reach consumers in markets where sales were historically negligible.

"2020 has seen an explosion in online sales of Irish whiskey, and this has played a vital role in protecting many jobs in our industry which would otherwise have been lost," he said.

"While Covid-19 may have been the stimulus for this shift in consumer behaviour, it looks like this shift is here to stay.

"E-commerce is going to be an increasingly-important sales channel for the future, and it is already offering unique opportunities for Irish whiskey brands to breakthrough into new markets and new consumer segments."

Mr Lavelle said many brands across the country had already benefited from an increase in their e-commerce sales.

Irish Distillers, the largest whiskey firm in Ireland, said global sales from its Jameson's online store were up 200%.

Simon Fay, the business acceleration director at Pernod Ricard-owned Irish Distillers, said: "The pandemic has fundamentally changed how we think, behave and consume, which in turn has changed how we engage with our consumers.

"While we remain hopeful for the day that we can welcome guests from all over the world back to our Brand Homes, for now, the team in Midleton are very focused on replenishing orders coming through online," he added.

Other brands also reported benefits from their investment in e-commerce. Darryl McNally, the master distiller at the Dublin Liberties Distillery, which is behind brands such as The Dubliner, said it bolstered its online sales platform in April last year. It has since sold 6,000 bottles online.

The Dubliner whiskey also has a new US e-commerce website for consumers in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, and Texas.

Moves online have also made new jobs.