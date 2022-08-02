Is Northern Ireland heading for a recession? Leading economist has his say as cost of living crisis grips

The economist said the ripple effect will be felt more acutely by certain sectors.

A leading economist believes it is “quite likely” that Northern Ireland will be in a recession by the end of the year or early in 2023.

Dr Esmond Birnie, from Ulster University, has warned that even if two consecutive quarters of negative GDP are avoided, more businesses could be forced to close their doors.

“The indicators show that the economy has definitely been slowing down since late last year,” he said.

“For it to be a recession, that slowdown has to move into negative territory. It’s not inevitable, but it’s quite likely that for a period of some months at the end of this year and at the start of next year we will have negative growth.”

The gloomy outlook comes after the US economy shrunk for the second quarter in a row. Ahead of the data from the Commerce Department being published last week, President Joe Biden insisted the economy was not going to be in recession.

It prompted the Republican Party to warn that a "White House recession rebrand won't reduce Americans' suffering".

Dr Birnie said the debate taking place across the Atlantic boils down to a technicality.

He added: “Strictly speaking, Biden and his spokespeople are correct that current data means it’s not clear if the USA is in recession, but it’s certainly slowing down.

“The technical definition in the UK and EU is two consecutive quarters of negative GDP, in the USA they use a third qualifier.”

The National Bureau of Economic Research is made up of a council of experts who interpret the data. It has not declared an official recession.

However, Dr Birnie said the debate will be irrelevant for everyday people here as they watch their disposable incomes evaporate.

“It’s already difficult and it’s going to get worse,” he said.

“The cost-of-living squeeze will continue with no immediate relief. Food and energy prices will continue to soar.”

Dr Birnie said the ripple effect will be felt more acutely by certain sectors, forcing shutters to fall.

He added: “As people have less purchasing power, they will be spending less. This will have a real impact, especially as we move out of summer.

“It’s going to be really difficult for a lot of businesses that are still recovering from the impact of Covid. With fewer consumers, it’s inevitable that shops, cafes and hotels will begin shutting down.”

On Sunday a Belfast pizza and pasta restaurant became the latest establishment to close.

Antrim Road Italian takeaway Casabella cited soaring food and energy costs as the reasons.

“Over the past number of months it has become very difficult in sourcing stock and dealing with the ever growing price rises,” it stated on social media.

“And with a heavy heart we have had to pull the plug.”

Scores of other business owners have been forced to make the same painful decision.

Last week a popular Co Londonderry eatery shut up shop after 11 years of trading.

Moes Grill, located at Castledawson Roundabout, said the hospitality trade has “suffered immensely” over the last two years.

"Our gas and electric bills have nearly doubled,” it said in an online statement.

“This would be bad enough for the business, but added to every other cost the business pays out increasing, it has reached the point that our business is no longer financially viable.

"We are very sorry to our loyal customers for such short notice but we simply cannot keep trading due to severe chef shortages in our kitchen.

“We have been juggling chefs from our other locations for months now and it is no longer sustainable.”

As inflation continues to soar above 9% and food and energy prices remain high, Dr Birnie feels there is no end to the squeeze in sight.

He notes that even if we manage to avoid a technical recession, we will not escape financial pain.

“The real standard of living has dropped sharply by 4 or 5% and that creates a substantial likelihood of a fairly big cut in spending,” he said.

“The consequence of that means employment and output will go down.”

However, the former chief economist at PwC believes it’s possible the dire situation could play itself out with signs of recovery by next summer, but a quick fix would depend on no further shocks to the system.

“The only certainty is uncertainty,” he said.

“I’d be hesitant to put a high degree of confidence on a speedy recovery. We have no idea how the Ukraine war, global energy crisis and food crisis will be resolved.

“The impact of the pandemic, mainly the labour shortages it has created, remains a problem. The row over the protocol also hasn’t been resolved and who knows what else could happen.”