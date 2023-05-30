Isio to expand Belfast operation after acquiring Deloitte’s pension business

Isio Group has completed its acquisition of Deloitte’s pensions advisory business, and is set to move to new offices at One Donegal Square South in Belfast

Isio Group has completed its acquisition of Deloitte’s pensions advisory business, with more than 100 staff in Belfast set to move to new offices at One Donegal Square South.

One of the largest pensions advisory businesses in the UK, Isio has taken the third floor of the building with first option on the floors above and below as it seeks to expand its Belfast base.

Renovations are currently underway with the former Deloitte Total Reward and Benefits team expected to move into its new office space overlooking City Hall in July.

A few team members involved in the pension disclosure side of its auditing business will remain at Deloitte.

Mark McClintock, formerly head of Deloitte’s UK pensions business, has taken on the role of partner and head of Isio Belfast.

With the same team and clients in place, and the two businesses sharing similar cultures, he said the transition to new ownership should have a “business as usual” feel.

The former Deloitte business had been posting annual double-digit growth for a decade, said Mr McClintock, with the trend expected to continue under its new ownership.

As well as offering greater scale to compete with bigger players in the market, the acquisition frees the business from constraints it faced due to Deloitte’s role as an auditor.

“It’s not so much what we gain as what we lose when we leave Deloitte,” said Mr McClintock. “If Deloitte was the auditor, we wouldn’t be able to act, so we will be a completely independent firm which allows us to access the whole of the market.”

Isio’s Belfast team will continue to offer pensions administration and actuarial roles for clients in Northern Ireland and across the UK.

“We’re very keen to make sure we think about expansion,” said Mr McClintock. “We’ve got plans to use our connection with the Queen’s actuarial degree course to recruit quite a number of graduates over the next couple of years so that will allow us to build out the Belfast operation even further.

“We’ve got a good source of really intelligent graduates coming out of that degree course, so it’s a great place to build an actuarial workforce.”

Isio’s acquisition of Deloitte Total Reward and Benefits Limited was completed on Friday, following FCA approval.

It also includes 100 employees in GB who will join existing Isio offices in London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham. Isio’s workforce now totals more than 1,000 people across 10 UK office locations.

The acquisition strengthens its core pensions advisory business enhancing capabilities in areas such as defined benefit consolidation and pensions transaction advisory services.

The enlarged Isio Group will have annual revenues of around £140m and expects to benefit from enhanced scale and greater depth and breadth of expertise.

Andrew Coles, chief executive of Isio, said: “We are joined by an immensely talented team who will complement our existing skills and bolster our market disruptor position as a growing force in the pension advisory business.”