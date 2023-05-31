IT recycling firm announces £5.6m investment and creation of 100 jobs

Vyta Group, a secure IT recycling company, is to invest £5.6m across its bases in Belfast, Dublin and Essex.

The firm plans to create 100 new jobs over the three sites, growing its total team to 220 by the end of 2025. And the investment will also include expansion of its fleet of collection and shredding vehicles.

Vyta started out as a small computer shop in south Belfast, before founder Philip McMichael identified a gap in the market for secure asset disposal.

It has since become one of the biggest sector operators in Ireland and the UK with annual turnover of around £20m, adding a GB location with its acquisition of Essex-based FGD last year supported by an £11m investment from MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland.

Mr McMichael said: “2022 was an exciting year for Vyta, having enjoyed significant growth and with the completion of the FGD acquisition. In 2023, we want to build on that and drive further expansion across not only Ireland and the UK, but further afield in Europe.

“In order to achieve these ambitious growth plans, we need to invest in the business and hire more people. Our team will enable us stand out in what is a highly competitive market, allowing us to adhere to most stringent industry standards, and help us maintain our commitment to delivering the best customer service in the industry.

“In turn, it will also allow us to make strides towards our wider business aims including consolidating our market share, becoming the best-in-class ITAD services provider in Europe, and growing the circular economy.”

As well as offering secure disposal of tech equipment in compliance with data regulations, Vyta helps businesses improve their environmental impact.

It collects, refurbishes, recycles and resells retired IT equipment while ensuring complete data destruction for data-bearing items.

The new roles will span a range of departments including finance, marketing, customer experience, service delivery, business development, operations, logistics, compliance, engineering, retail and business support.

And the investment will also allow Vyta to add to its fleet of collection and shredding vehicles used for ultra-secure collection of retired IT equipment across Ireland, the UK and the EU, with equipment and vehicles fully tracked throughout their journey.

The company’s mobile shredding service, DiskShred, can shred items into pieces as small as 6mm to ensure data and old storage media is completely destroyed onsite.

Vyta is also installing a new Customer Relationship Management system to help its business development and account management teams support their growing client base across the UK and Europe.

The group is also in the market for further acquisitions of IT asset disposition companies.

It already lays claim as the most-accredited ITAD provider in Ireland and the UK, with the fourth-highest ranking in the world from global IT asset disposal standards body, ADISA.

Vyta is the only Irish company to achieve both the ADISA and R2 certifications for responsible and secure IT recycling.