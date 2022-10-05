IT services company Outsource Group announces 40 new jobs

Terry Moore, CEO of Outsource Group, announces the new jobs with team members Orla McDonald, left, sales support, and Gena Notman, right, IT support engineer

Co Antrim IT services business Outsource Group has announced it’s creating 40 new jobs, bringing its headcount to over 100 people.

Outsource Group, which is led by Terry Moore, said it had been experiencing strong demand for its products and services across all markets.

As a result, it’s now filling sales and technical positions, including technical support engineers, project engineers, sales support executives and account managers.

And there are also additional growth plans in place at the company.

Mr Moore said: “There is no doubt recruiting in the IT sector remains challenging. However, our focus on staff development and wellbeing, the work flexibility we offer, our enhanced remuneration packages and the ability for staff to work with leading technologies in a multi-awarding winning company, all underpinned with a culture where our people really matter, have all helped us secure and retain some of the best talent in the marketplace.

"Being headquartered in Antrim, a 20-minute commute out of Belfast, has also ensured that we are recruiting from a large talent pool across Northern Ireland.”

He said Outsource Group’s acquisition earlier this year of security consultants Ansec IA had enhanced its OSG Cloud suite of services and IT managed services.

Mr Moore added: “Security has always underpinned what we do at Outsource, however as businesses face into an unprecedented threat landscape, we have pro-actively taken steps to firmly establish Outsource as the leading IT and security managed services business in NI and beyond.

"We believe the local market both needs and should expect exceptional levels of expert security advice and support from their IT partner.

"Our proven model has contributed to another year of record-breaking growth, securing some of NI’s most high-profile enterprise customers and a pipeline of new business that will see the Outsource Group continue to grow and break records”.

Outsource Group was founded in 2000 by MR Moore and now has offices in Antrim, Belfast, Cookstown, Dublin and Edinburgh.

Earlier this year, the company appointed IT entrepreneur and Novosco founder Patrick McAliskey as chairman.