It's a super Tuesday for the first Northern Ireland people to get new Covid-19 vaccine

A patient being given a dose of a coronavirus vaccine produced by BioNTech and Pfizer (BioNTech/PA wire)

The Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to the first person in Northern Ireland on Tuesday ­- days after the UK Government approved the jab.

The Pfizer/BioNTech jab will be delivered at 8am inside a mass vaccination centre at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital to one of an 800-plus team tasked with rolling out the vaccine to people across the region.

The 800 vaccinators will be the first to receive the jab, followed by priority groups including care home staff and residents. There are 25,000 doses in the first batch, which arrived via Holyhead and Dublin yesterday.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: "I have been clear that we still have a long journey ahead of us but we can be optimistic."

Two doses are needed - administered several weeks apart.

The news that the vaccine had arrived came on a day the Department of Health announced a further six coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the department's toll to 1,032.

A further 449 positive cases were reported, with the weekly number rising by 2,752.

Health officials said 35 people with confirmed coronavirus were in intensive care as of yesterday morning.

The R number, which tracks the spread rate, is just under 1.

Following the decision to ease restrictions in many sectors from next Friday, the Executive confirmed its plans yesterday afternoon.

Welcome: Janice Gault is delighted that the Executive has eased restrictions

Non-essential retail and other business, including hairdressers and driving instructors, are allowed to resume their work.

Up to 500 spectators will be allowed to attend sports events. Inter-school competitive sporting events are not permitted, though outdoor exercise in groups of up to 15 people is allowed.

Hotels, cafes and restaurants will reopen, but pubs selling only drink must stay shut until further notice.

Northern Ireland Hotels Federation CEO Janice Gault said the decision is very welcome.

"The industry looks forward to welcoming back guests over the Christmas period and hosting them in a regulated and controlled environment," she said.

"The hotel industry will reopen in a responsible manner with the health of guests and staff to the fore."

Ms Gault expects all hotels to take advantage of the restrictions lifting, but said until guidelines on how hoteliers should operate were released it could not be guaranteed that every hotel will reopen.

However, some are expressing concern at the easing of restrictions, with one leading medic warning that we will face a "banquet of consequences" in the New Year following the Christmas season.

Dr Tom Black, chairman of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, told the BBC that there will be an increase in transmission of the virus as families meet up over Christmas. "If you want to ask a humourless doctor should we cancel Christmas and New Year, the answer from a purely healthcare point of view is yes. But we live in a democracy, we understand that people have their rights," he said.

Dr Black added: "To be clear, from December 11 until December 27 is 16 days. It is 25 days until January 5, when we will be sitting down to a banquet of consequences, with increased admission to hospital and more people in intensive care.

"To the public: do your best, keep your distance, wear your mask and wash your hands, and protect your granny please."

He said he expected intensive care units to begin filling up with people in the third week of January.

In the Republic, meanwhile, six more Covid-19-related deaths were recorded, taking the country's overall tally to 2,086 since the pandemic started.