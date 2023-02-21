Jack Stein works up an appetite for NI Taste of Tourism Summit

Jack Stein, the chef director of the famous Rick Stein chain of restaurants, is headlining a major tourism summit in Belfast next week. Jack, who’s the son of the celebrity chef, is speaking at The Taste of Tourism Summit on February 28 in the Culloden Estate and Spa, Co Down. The summit, which is hosted by the NI Hotels Federation, is returning after a four-year break. Federation CEO Janice Gault said the event would help the industry understand “emerging trends, changing consumer needs and what’s in vogue for the traveller seeking an authentic culinary experience”. It will also explore the relationship between food and culture.