James Connolly Visitor Centre among buildings shortlisted for RSUA Design Awards

Buildings including a new wing of Alnagelvin Hospital and a house on a historic estate in Co Londonderry have been shortlisted for architectural design awards.

The Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA) has announced the nine finalists for its annual honours.

Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry Picture by Paul Lindsay

Áras Uí Chonghaile (James Connolly Visitor Centre) on the Falls Road in west Belfast and a house at Ballyscullion Park in Bellaghy are also shortlisted.

They will now be visited for a second round of judging, with winners of the RSUA Design Awards announced at a ceremony on April 29 in the Great Hall at Queen’s University, Belfast.

House in Ballyscullion Picture by Aidan McGrath

RSUA director Ciarán Fox said: “Buildings have an enormous impact on our lives and that is why it is so important we get them right. Not only for the people who are in them every day, but also for the occasional visitor, the neighbour, the passerby and very importantly, for our natural environment.

Aras na bhFál, Picture by Joe Laverty

“I congratulate the architects, clients and wider teams involved in delivering these nine projects.

“Having assessed this year’s submissions, the distinguished judging panel has concluded that each of these works of architecture have demonstrated some element of delight, invention or ambition that deserves a more thorough examination.”

House in the Glebe Picture by Keri-Leigh Kearney

He said the buildings would enrich the lives of their communities, as they are “the central tenant of all great pieces of architecture”.

To be eligible, the buildings had to be in use for at least one year so that their sustainability and overall performance could be assessed.