Jet2 adds extra flights to Greece from Belfast

Jet2 has added extra flights to Greece from Belfast International Airport in response to customer demand.

The airline is adding the additional flights and holidays to both Crete and Rhodes in November 2024.

Jet2 responded to the demand from holidaymakers with the addition of over 11,000 extra seats from nine UK bases – Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted Airports.

The new flights added are as follows:

• Crete: Extra flights from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted from 3-9 November 2024 mean an extended season to the Greek island until the beginning of November.

• Rhodes: New flights introduced from 3-9 November 2024, with extra flying from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, Manchester, Newcastle International and London Stansted. As a result, the season in Rhodes has been extended until early November.

As well as flights operating later in the season, a choice of hotels are now ready to book in Crete and Rhodes in early November.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “There continues to be enormous demand for summer ‘24 from British holidaymakers, who want nothing more than to get away to the sunshine and enjoy their well-deserved holidays.

“As always, we listen to what customers are saying and react accordingly, so that we can provide them with the holiday choices that they want. Extending the season to these two popular Greek destinations means we are doing exactly that; giving customers more opportunity to get away and enjoy a much-needed holiday later in the season."