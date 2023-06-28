Jet2 confirms new Iceland packages from Belfast International Airport from 2025

Spectacular view of the Northern Lights in the sky over Hotel Ranga tourist resort at Hella in South Iceland. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Winter holiday packages to Iceland from Belfast International Airport have been confirmed for 2025 by airline company Jet2.

The company said strong demand for travel to to the Nordic island country from travellers in Northern Ireland were behind launching two new dedicated trips from February 2025.

Customers from Belfast International Airport can choose from one four-night trip on 5th February and one three-night trip on 9th February 2025.

Iceland is known for its many natural wonders, including the spectacular Northern Lights, the picturesque Golden Circle area, and its geothermal lagoons, spas and waterfalls.

Jet2 made the announcement on Wednesday

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Iceland is a destination that has continued to see strong demand due to its many stunning natural wonders, so we are delighted to be launching our Iceland programme for Winter 24/25 from Belfast International Airport.

"As a result of this strong demand and the number of customers looking to book their break nice and early, the programme has been put on sale earlier than ever.

"Thanks to the choice and flexibility we are offering when it comes to visiting Iceland, we have no doubt they will be flocking to book flights and city breaks to this magical destination.

"The beauty of Iceland, coupled with the fantastic benefits available through Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, means we are looking ahead to a very busy programme next winter.”

Further information can be found at www.jet2.com or www.jet2CityBreaks.com.