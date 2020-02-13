Jet2's Belfast to Larnaca route taking off for Cyprus next year

Airline Jet2 is launching a new route from Belfast International to Larnaca in Cyprus, with flights scheduled to start in summer next year (PA)

Airline Jet2 is launching a new route from Belfast International to Larnaca in Cyprus, with flights scheduled to start in summer next year.

The weekly Sunday service will be the company's second Northern Ireland to Cyprus route. It already flies to Paphos.

Jet2, which also sells package holidays, said it was increasing its Belfast seat capacity by 7%, bringing the total number of seats it can handle to 575,000.

The airline's expanded summer programme, which includes flights to destinations such as the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus, launches this week.

Jet2.com chief executive Steve Heapy welcomed the news and hailed Northern Ireland as an important market.

"We are putting our summer programme on sale earlier than ever from Belfast International Airport, giving customers and independent travel agents in Northern Ireland the chance to book early," he said.

"There continues to be strong demand for our award-winning flights and holidays."