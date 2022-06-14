Jewellery chain Pandora to reopen store in Belfast

Jewellery chain Pandora is reopening in Belfast city centre in a company-owned unit. The Danish business, best known for its charms, is opening at 12-14 Corn Market, one year after Argento closed the Pandora store it used to run as a franchise partner in the same location.

Ross Monaghan, sales director for Pandora UK and Ireland, said: “We are so pleased to be opening our new store in Belfast this month.

“The new Pandora store is located right in the centre of town. We couldn’t be more excited to see Pandora expanding in the Northern Ireland region and I’d like to pass on my thanks to all of our various teams for bringing this fantastic store to life.”

The company said it would continue to expand its stores here during the rest of the year. Argento confirmed it had leased the Pandora store, as well as premises above the shop. It has now relocated its headquarters to a company-owned property at Royal Avenue, where it also operates its flagship store.