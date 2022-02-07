Jobs: Apprentices can help address NI skills shortages

Opportunity: Apprentices are in demand by many major companies. Credit: Kerkez

Apprenticeships could be used to address the skills shortage in Northern Ireland, further education colleges have said.

As apprenticeships as a form of education and training are celebrated during Apprenticeship Week, which begins today, the six colleges urged learners to find out about the hundreds of apprenticeship opportunities there are.

And bus manufacturer Wrightbus in Ballymena said it has 30 apprenticeship positions available, in roles such as electrical, spray painting, welding, coachbuilding, driveline and engineering.

But as well as being made available by manufacturers, there are also apprenticeships in professional and service sectors which have all been suffering from a shortage of staff, including hospitality, fintech, engineering and applied sciences, cyber security and marketing.

Ken Webb, chair of the Further Education Principals’ Group, said: “This week gives us a prime opportunity to reflect on the importance of apprenticeships and the skills they provide to tackle the skills deficit in Northern Ireland.

“Apprenticeships can play an important part in tackling this deficit by providing people with a learning structure and valuable work experience that provides qualifications and holistic skills that are needed for economic growth.”

He added: “With close links to over 9,000 employers, further education colleges stand ready to create more industry aligned apprenticeships to ensure our local communities have the skills necessary to gain employment in our localities.”

Wrightbus said it’s supporting its apprenticeship recruitment drive with an open evening at its Ballymena factory on Wednesday from 5pm, where people will be able to find out what it is like being a Wrightbus apprentice.

John McLesiter, its sales and business development director, described himself as “a huge advocate of apprenticeships”.

He joined the firm 30 years ago and progressed to director level.