Jobs boost for Craigavon as Four Star Pizza store reopens following £80k refurbishment

A newly refurbished pizza store in Craigavon is set to create 27 new jobs after reopening following an £80,000 investment.

Four Star Pizza reopened the store in the Lake Road area with jobs on offer including counter staff, pizza chefs and delivery drivers.

Owner Darren Colgan – who also operates pizza stores in Bangor, Newry, Armagh and Coleraine – said he is “very excited to make a new start” in the town.

“The Lake Road area of Craigavon already has an established Centra on the site, so I wanted to add to that with a newly fitted out store, equipped with the latest pizza-making ovens, offering our signature, quality pizzas and delicious sides to people in the town and surrounding areas.

“I’m delighted to bring my own Four Star Pizza experience to the area, having already invested more than £500k in Northern Ireland, employing 102 people – which will now will rise to 129 once Craigavon opens.

“What will surprise a lot of our customers is that we actually make our own dough, fresh in store, each and every single day. That’s what makes a big difference between us and our competitors when it comes down to the crucial taste test.

“Across all of our Four Star Pizza stores, our staff are all committed individuals and the team spirit is truly exceptional. So if anyone in the area thinks they fit the bill and would like to join the Craigavon team, I’d encourage them to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Four Star Pizza currently operates 56 stores on the island of Ireland, 15 of which are in Northern Ireland.

During the summer the popular chain announced plans to open 18 new stores in Northern Ireland by 2025 and said their plans will see the creation of 360 new jobs over the next three years.