Jobs: Contract wins for social venture

Recruitment: Half of the roles will be filled at Andersonstown Leisure Centre, Belfast

Social enterprise, Orchardville will create 21 new jobs after winning the hospitality contracts for two Belfast leisure centres

The jobs at Orchardville’s cafes at Andersonstown and Lisnasharragh leisure centres will be filled in November and January respectively, and will include full and part time positions.

The roles will be filled by people living with a learning disability and/or autism to promote inclusive employment prospects.

Orchardville won the contacts following a tender exercise conducted by GLL, which operates 14 leisure centres under the ‘Better’ brand here.

The social enterprise already operates GLL’s Grove Wellbeing Centre’s cafe, employing 11 people.

Joan McGinn, chief executive at Orchardville, said: “The cafés will provide meaningful work experience opportunities to people with learning disability and/or autism who wish to pursue employment in catering, hospitality and tourism.”