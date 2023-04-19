Joe Kennedy: $1bn factory is proof Derry has not been left behind

US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland points to tech firm in north west and stresses need for political stability

The US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland has rejected claims that Londonderry has been neglected as a location for investment by major companies.

Joe Kennedy III, who has been charged by President Joe Biden with bringing more investment to Northern Ireland from America, feels his job would be easier if Stormont was up and running.

After accompanying President Biden during his visit to Belfast last week, Mr Kennedy has spent time visiting businesses here to discuss possible opportunities.

In a speech at Queen’s University’s Belfast Agreement 25 event yesterday, he said stability and certainty were crucial to prosperity.

Following this, Mr Kennedy was pressed on a perceived lack of investment in Derry and the north west.

However, the former Massachusetts congressman pointed to investment by US company and hard drive manufacturer Seagate, which has a major operation in Derry.

“Contrary to what some people might think, Derry is home to Seagate,” he said.

“A third of all the computers in the world use pieces manufactured from Seagate, and more than half of those pieces come from a factory in Northern Ireland. This is a critical component to literally the lifeblood of our commerce today — and that’s in Derry.

“So the idea that, somehow, parts of Northern Ireland have major economic challenges and nobody would think of investing [there], one of the world’s leading technology firms has a $1bn-plus factory in Derry.”

Mr Kennedy was also asked if the stability and certainty he mentioned in his speech was a reference to a united Ireland or Stormont, but said he hadn’t given the idea of a united Ireland “any consideration”.

“This is about businesses liking clarity when it comes to governance,” he answered.

“You’ve heard repeatedly in the course of this week that for major business leaders, if they’re going to talk about making investments of thousands of employees, hundreds of millions of dollars, being able to meet with heads of state, Executives, leader of government…if you have somebody that is considering or would consider major investments in a new place, having functioning government is helpful.”

Mr Kennedy said the sooner that the institutions were back up and running the better as the Executive needed time to understand the mechanisms of the Windsor Framework.

He added that he did not have concrete proposals to present to the media and wanted investment to be spread around people of all levels of education.

“It’s about trying to make sure those investments are not just about increasing jobs for university graduates, but are also about ensuring that folks who might not have a college or graduate degree have a contribution to make to a community and an economy and can get pulled into myriad other opportunities to provide for their families.”

A grandson of murdered senator and attorney general Robert F Kennedy, he outlined that a company could still opt to set up here even though the main rate of corporate tax of 25% is double that in the Republic.

He outlined that there are 232 American firms here and said the Republic had drawn bigger companies partly because its population was three times the size of NI, as well as other reasons, “particularly with the Windsor Framework, that can be advantageous to companies in a way that other regulatory frameworks are not”.

He said New York had a higher rate of business tax than Mississippi, but companies still flocked to New York.

Mr Kennedy added that he had dined with investors during his visit to Northern Ireland.

“I think there is an opportunity for some of those companies that are based in the Republic of Ireland to also have a look up north.”

Mr Kennedy is currently in talks with US businesses about setting up here, but he would not give names.

“I’m not willing to share that with you yet. But, yes, they are. They’re in a broad variety of sectors,” he said.

Mr Kennedy had arrived in Northern Ireland for meetings for the first time last week following his appointment in December.

“There’s no substitute for being on the ground here and being able to have conversations face to face.

“I appreciate the desire for immediate action and answers. There is complexity here.

“I’m thrilled to be able to be here and engage in some of those conversations. What I have picked up is that there is recognition of the potential for Northern Ireland.

“There is still some uncertainty, but take the uncertainty away and the case gets even stronger.

“There’s an opportunity now, on the heels of the presidential visit and on the heels of some of the conversations that have taken place here in the last couple of days, to make that case pretty persuasive.”

He added that not all investment decisions rested on the Windsor Framework.

“Yes, the Windsor Framework helps, but there are other companies for whom the other assets of Northern Ireland are making a compelling investment thesis.

“That being said, no matter the industry, no matter the company, having clarity about who’s running the government, that will help when that’s finally made to happen.”

He added that he was proud to be part of the Kennedy family, which has suffered a series of tragedies and sudden deaths over the decades.

“There are challenges that can also come with that as well,” he said.

“By far the biggest benefit is, no matter the ups and downs and highs and lows — and we’ve had a number of both — you have a family that is there with you and for you.

“Having that stability and having that sense of no matter what happens there’s going to be people there that will celebrate the good times and pick you up and dust you off.

“And I think that’s more than any highlight or success or anything else.”