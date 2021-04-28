Joe Walsh Tours is latest victim of pandemic as travel agency closes

One of Ireland’s best-known tour operators and travel agencies, Joe Walsh Tours, has ceased trading after 60 years.

Joe Walsh was a famous name in travel. The Co Down man established his holiday business in Dublin in 1961 after working with the Ulster Transport Authority and then Thomas Cook in London.

Chartering his own planes, he helped introduce the public to package holidays (memorable 1970s ads beckoned punters to “join the JWT set”), while pilgrimage trips to places such as Lourdes were among the first flights that people from Northern Ireland and the Republic would have taken overseas.

Yesterday the Commission for Aviation Regulation said the company, which traded under several names including Concorde Travel, Leinster Rugby Tours and Cara Holidays, was “unable to fulfil its obligations to its customers”.

“Joe Walsh PilgrimTours Ltd did everything they could to see themselves and their customers through the pandemic,” the company said. “Like many travel agencies and tour operators [it] was paying overheads, while at the same time unable to trade and also waiting on refunds from suppliers. Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd has worked full-time during the pandemic for no return.”

The company has set up claim-related hotlines for customers to assist them with queries.

The commission said anyone left out of pocket may be covered by its consumer protection scheme and the Government’s refund credit note scheme. Customers with monies paid towards a cancelled booking or a future travel package can contact aviationreg.ie to make a claim.

Joe Walsh Tours is just the latest travel agency in the Republic to cease trading during the pandemic, joining a list that includes USIT, Rathgar Travel, Flyaway Travel, Planet Travel, SunSearch and DK travel.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association, said the closure highlights the difficulties the travel industry has been experiencing.

He called on the Government “to extend income support for travel agents into 2022 when the public are back travelling and holidaying again”.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company had offices in Ireland, the UK, Europe and in the US.

It employed over 100 people and also ran package-deal trips to Heineken Cup and Champions League games.

Joe Walsh PilgrimTours Ltd thanked its staff and customers for their “loyalty over the years and for their support and understanding during this time”.