John Simpson’s contribution to public life remembered at thanksgiving service

A celebration of the life of economist John Simpson OBE has recalled his remarkable contribution to public life in Northern Ireland.

Mr Simpson, who died last month aged 90, was an economist, writer and Belfast Telegraph contributor who also filled a vast array of public sector, voluntary sector and academic roles.

Tributes were paid by his daughter Joanne Elliott, his friends Sir Des Rea and Professor Ken O’Neill, and Canon Nigel Baylor at the service of thanksgiving in St Patrick’s Church, Jordanstown.

Sir Des described a litany of roles held by Mr Simpson over the years, including chairman of the Eastern Health and Social Services Board, chair of Bryson House and the Probation Board and an executive position at the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools.

He said his media career had begun in 1965 as an expert on the economic development plan devised by the NI government led by Prime Minister Terence O’Neill.

Mr Simpson, who was also a keen sailor, continued to write for the Belfast Telegraph and was working on the annual Top 100 Companies magazine until just before his death.

A booklet at the thanksgiving service for the life of John Simpson OBE

Of his time at the Eastern Health Board, Sir Des said: “He asked the critical questions, the questions that keep recurring in NI today about how we go about our healthcare. He did it so conscientiously.”

Mr Simpson had also worked extensively overseas, with his first job as a statistics officer for the Federation of Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe. He then served in its army and was later a visiting expert at the Central Bank of Sierra Leone and the Central Bank of Malta.

Mr Simpson had chaired the North Belfast Housing Association and remaining on its board until his death.

He was also an “outstanding” arbitrator for the NI Labour Relations Agency, Sir Des said, sitting on a panel the week before his admission to hospital last month.

And he had continued to enjoy making his contributions to the Belfast Telegraph, which Sir Des described as Mr Simpson’s “old friend”.

His media career flourished to the point where he was producing and presenting his own TV and radio show. Later, he continued to make frequent appearances on BBC and UTV.

"This part of of his life he found the most rewarding,” Sir Des said. “He wrote a weekly company report for the Belfast Telegraph and was actually working on his year’s Top 100 feature just prior to going into hospital.”

He added: “John will be sadly missed by so many on this province but above all by his daughters and wider family… He will also be missed by so many more within this province for his contribution to public life. Thank you, John.”

A booklet at the thanksgiving service for the life of John Simpson OBE

Prof Ken O’Neill said his friend “prepared to speak truth to power and for that, he was widely respected”.

"An abiding memory of mine was how civil servants and ministers made sure to read his weekly Belfast Telegraph and made sure they had it safely filed for reference.

"His legacy will be long-lasting and truly missed as an economist, a gentleman and a friend.”

Canon Baylor recalled Mr Simpson’s upbringing in the Methodist Church and the influence of his father Vivian, a member of the NI Labour Party who became the MP for Old Park in the Northern Ireland Parliament.

"John was the son of someone who could think for himself and stand out from the crowd and this probably created a very independent streak in him that lasted his lifetime.

"I’ve heard of Vivian Simpson has a very, very fine man who contributed a lot… he stood up for the people of the Oldpark Road in no uncertain terms and that must have had an impact on John in his lifetime.”

He also joked about the erudition Mr Simpson displayed with a knowledge so vast that his grandsons Ryan and Connor would quip: “Granddad knows everything, and if he doesn't, he can make up something, real fast.”

Canon Baylor said: "You’ve heard about a very impressive man who made a huge contribution to Northern Ireland that was so good, so important, and will be remembered...

“He had time for others and took the broader picture, not the narrow picture, which is so necessary.”

Mr Simpson is survived by his daughters Joanne and Susan and grandsons Ryan and Connor.