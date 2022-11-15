Joules faces collapse as rival fashion brand opens for first time in Belfast

The founder of Joules, which has two stores in Northern Ireland, has said he hopes the beleaguered fashion brand can “thrive again” despite being poised to collapse into administration.

Tom Joule apologised to staff and customers for the “unsettling” news that it is set to appoint administrators following a failure to secure a vital cash injection.

It has 20 staff here across its stores in Arthur Street, Belfast and Banbridge’s The Boulevard.

He said it was “a deeply disappointing day for Joules, and a sad day for me personally”.

Mr Joule, who recently returned to the firm as product director, said: “For our stakeholders, including our customers and our people, we recognise today’s news will be deeply unsettling, and we are sorry for this.”

Meanwhile, upmarket womenswear brand Whistles has announced it’s opening its first standalone store in Northern Ireland.

The store will open its doors at Victoria Square Shopping Centre in Belfast tomorrow.

When recruitment is complete, nine people will be employed at the store, the company confirmed.

The store will sell clothing, footwear and accessories, and will be the first to showcase a new “store concept”, the company said.