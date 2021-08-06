July’s new car sales are down 26% on last year

Sales of new cars in Northern Ireland last month were down 26% compared to July last year, new figures show.

There were 3,248 new sets of wheels driven off forecourts during the month, with the Hyundai Kona the most popular, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The SMMT said the steep fall on the 4,398 sold in July 2020 could be explained by the pent-up demand released at that time — the first full month of trading for car retailers following spring lockdown.

But Northern Ireland’s year-on-year decline in car sales was also the gentlest of the four UK nations.

In contrast, there was a 28.5% fall in England, a 35.4% slump in Scotland — while Wales’ motor retailers were hit by a 42% drop.

There were 116 Hyundai Kona sold here in July, putting it in pole position. And with 111 sold, the Toyota C-HR was in second place — with the Hyundai Tucson in third, with 108 finding new owners.

The popularity of the Tucson has also made it the second best seller of the year, with 540 sold.

But with 558 sold, the Ford Puma is Northern Ireland’s most popular car in 2021 so far, while the Volkswagen Golf is in third place, at 536.

Graeme Maclaughlin, relationship director at Barclays Northern Ireland, said the figures showed car sales had not yet returned to normal.

“The vehicle market is now largely out of sync with the typical patterns that define sales across a given year, and July was no exception,” he said.

Sales of diesel and petrol vehicles were down, with only electric and hybrids showing growth.

“Concerns about environmental impacts, as well as ever-evolving patterns of work and social life, have driven many consumers away from traditional petrol and diesel models,” he said.

“Looking ahead, supply issues for semi-conductors are expected to continue throughout 2021 for a number of brands, and so dealers are now faced with questions around both demand from potential buyers and availability of new cars from manufacturers.”

The SMMT said that UK-wide, it had been the weakest July for new car sales since 1998.

The total was also 22.3% lower than the 2010-2019 average for July, as the global shortage of semiconductor chips and the rise in the number of people instructed to self-isolate impacted supply and demand.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “The automotive sector continues to battle against shortages of semiconductors and staff, which is throttling our ability to translate a strengthening economic outlook into a full recovery.”

He predicted that the semiconductor shortage would remain a problem for at least the rest of the year. He added: “The bright spot, however, remains the increasing demand for electrified vehicles as consumers respond in ever greater numbers to these new technologies, driven by increased product choice.”