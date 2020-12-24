Just Eat's rebrand 'too orange' for Northern Ireland

Online takeaway order and delivery service Just Eat has confirmed it will not be using its new logo and branding in Northern Ireland with one business claiming it was told the new look was "too orange" for the region.

The company told the Belfast Telegraph that after consulting with takeaways and delivery people across Northern Ireland it would continue to use its existing red branding in the region.

"We respect people from all backgrounds," the spokesperson said.

A spokesman also confirmed that some takeaways in Northern Ireland had been mistakenly sent the new orange branding, but that it would be replaced.

East Belfast takeaway Tucker B's was among those who received the new orange branding.

The fast-food outlet said it was shocked at the decision of Just Eat not to use the new branding in Northern Ireland.

A Tucker B's spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph that the new orange signs were put up in the shop last week by a member of Just Eat's staff who returned on Monday and said they had to remove them as they were "too orange" for Northern Ireland.

The takeaway said they told the Just Eat staff member to "just leave them up", but he said "he has been told to remove it all and that it will all have to be rebranded for here".

"Even the two social distance stickers for our floor that were also supplied had to also be removed because they we also orange," the spokesperson said.

The orange Just Eat signs at Tucker B's.

On its Facebook page the takeaway posted a picture of the new orange branding it had been sent and wrote: "Tucker B's is feeling a bit embarrassed for our wee country tonight. This is the new Just Eat signs that have just been put up in our shop last week.

"With all that is going on at the minute people still find time to complain about this kind of thing. We find this absolutely ridiculous.

"Some people need to get a life and move on."

After receiving a number of sceptical responses the takeaway posted communication from Just Eat regarding the matter.

"On a recent visit to your restaurant we mistakenly replaced your Just Eat branding with a version in the incorrect colours," the company wrote.

"We're sincerely sorry for this error and will be visiting you as soon as possible to remedy it."

The company also issued the takeaway a £50 voucher.

Just Eat's red company branding (Matt Alexander/PA)

A Just Eat spokesperson confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph that a number of takeaways had been issued the new orange branding in error.

"As a company that works with nearly 50,000 restaurant partners in communities across the UK, we respect people from all backgrounds," the spokesperson said.

"Following a consultation with our restaurant partners and couriers across Northern Ireland we took the decision to continue using our existing Just Eat branding in the region.

"Some of our other branded merchandise was sent to a small number of restaurant partners and couriers in Northern Ireland by mistake and we're sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"We have since taken immediate steps to rectify this, by sending out new merchandise for our partners to use."

Just Eat announced it was rebranding in orange in July 2020 following a merger with Takeaway.com.

"The new logo and colour will ensure consistency wherever customers come across our business and your great cooking," the company said at the time.

"Just Eat is in 23 countries now, and whether you are a restaurant partner, courier or customer, our sunny orange will be even more noticeable in our towns and cities."