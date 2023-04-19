Kainos: Belfast software firm expects sales boost of up to £75m in latest trading year

Kainos Group expects its revenue to hit between £351.7m and £378m, the firm said in a trading update for the year ending March 31, 2023.

Results for the full year are to be published on May 22, with the trading statement indicating a sales boost of up to £75.4m on revenue of £302.6m reported for the previous year.

Employee numbers have increased by 11% year on year to 2,990 colleagues based in more than 20 countries, and the group hopes to move into new headquarters at Bankmore Square by 2026.

It would mark a 13th year of consecutive growth for the Belfast firm, the first Northern Ireland business to be listed on the FTSE 250.

Adjusted pre-tax profits are expected to fall within the range of £66.1m-£68m, up from £58.8m the previous year.

Kainos said trading had been strong across is three divisions of Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products, with new and existing clients maintaining a high level of investment in digital solutions.

Against a backdrop of sustained market demand, Digital Services has delivered transformation programmes to new and existing clients across the public, commercial and healthcare sectors, it said.

Its Workday Services division has benefitted from a well-established reputation and global presence in all significant European and North American markets.

And the firm said its global client base was growing for the three products in its Workday Products division, Smart Test for automated testing, Smart Audit for compliance monitoring and Smart Shield for data masking.

“Our performance has been underpinned by our long-term customer relationships, and we remain extremely grateful to our customers for the trust that they have placed in Kainos to help them deliver their ambitious digital projects,” said the firm in its trading update.

“Our success is generated by our people, who continue to excel in delivering high-impact solutions for our customers.

“Despite the increased global demand for digital talent, we continue to retain, develop and attract high quality people.

“While we are cognisant of the global macroeconomic landscape, our robust pipeline, strong balance sheet and significant contracted backlog underpin our confidence in our outlook.

"As a result, we believe that we are well-positioned for further growth and remain confident in our strategy.”