Kainos CEO Brendan Mooney steps down

Brendan Mooney (left) is stepping down after 22 years as chief executive of Kainos Group, with digital services director Russell Sloan set to take on the role

Kainos Group boss Brendan Mooney is stepping down after 34 years, including more than two decades as chief executive of the IT firm.

And the plc has announced that Mr Mooney will be succeeded by Russell Sloan, currently the digital services director of Kainos. He will also join its board of directors.

Mr Mooney will hand over the reins the end of September but remain actively engaged with the business until June 2024 to smooth the transition.

Mr Mooney said: “My decision to step down as CEO of Kainos was not an easy one but made easier knowing the talent and motivation of the team leading the business today.

“I have complete confidence in Russell to lead us successfully into the future and I look forward to supporting him and the wider team over the next 12 months.

“It has been a wonderful experience to be part of the Kainos journey: to have worked alongside so many exceptional friends and colleagues; to have witnessed the positive difference our work has made for our customers and in society; and to have watched Kainos grow from a local start-up to a dynamic global firm.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in Kainos for creating the special business that we are today; and for the support they have provided to me personally throughout my career.”

Last month, Kainos Group reported a 13th consecutive year of growth with its turnover up by 24% year on year to £374.8m in the 12 months to March 31 across its three divisions, Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products.

Mr Mooney joined the firm as a trainee software engineer in 1989, undertaking several technical and consulting roles before being appointed to the role of CEO in June 2001.

He has led Kainos through a successful IPO on the London Stock Exchange and turned it into an international business. While set to remain involved with the business until 2024, he will not stand for re-election to the Board.

His successor also joined Kainos as a trainee software engineer, in 1999, before embarking on a series of leadership roles.

Since 2013, Mr Sloan has been director of Kainos’ Digital Services division, growing the division’s team from 35 people to a global team of 1,600 people, and delivering digital transformation for government, healthcare and commercial sector organisations.

In the most recent financial year, Digital Services generated over 60% of Kainos’ total revenue.

Mr Sloan said: “Kainos is a thriving, growing and global business. I am excited to be taking over the role of CEO in September and look forward to building on the success that has been created over the past decades. We have much to be proud of as a team and look forward to many more achievements in the future.

“I would like to thank Brendan for his leadership and support, and to thank the Board for the confidence placed in me to lead this exceptional business.

“I am fortunate to be surrounded by a remarkable, talented team who will help me execute against the clear, proven and effective strategy already in place.”