Kainos expands automated testing services with acquisition of US firm

Belfast-based Kainos Group has acquired US firm RapidIT-Cloudbera - from left, Brendan Mooney, CEO of Kainos, and Russell Sloan, who is taking over the role in September

An Atlanta-based supplier of automated testing products for the business sector has been acquired by Kainos Group for an undisclosed sum.

RapidIT-Cloudbera is the creator of Genie, a Workday-focused product with the ability to rapidly auto-generate test cases, allowing customers to quickly launch automated testing. Established in 2017, the firm has operations in the US and India.

Workday software is used by medium to large businesses to manage payroll, benefits, HR and other employee data.

Genie, which is used by more than 100 organisations to streamline their testing activity, is set to be combined with the Belfast firm’s own market-leading automated testing product Smart Test.

Kainos said the combined product will provide its customers with the ability to achieve greater compliance and quality assurance more quickly, with less internal effort and with increased testing coverage.

Brendan Mooney, CEO of Kainos, said: “We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues from RapidIT-Cloudbera.

“The skills, expertise and creativity of our expanded team will allow us to accelerate our product development, increasing the functionality of our existing products and allowing us to quickly bring new products to market – it is a winning combination.”

Last month, Mr Mooney announced he is stepping down as chief executive in September after 34 years with the firm. Digital services director Russell Sloan will be taking over the role, with his predecessor remaining in an advisory role until June 2024 to ease the transition.

The team at RapidIT-Cloudbera will join Kainos’ Workday Products division, one of three divisions alongside Digital Services and Workday Services.

Integration of Genie and Smart Test products is due to complete during Kainos’ current financial year.

In its latest results, the IT provider reported turnover up by 24% year on year to £374.8m in the year to March 31, 2023. Reporting Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of £49m, its Smart products suite is forecast to achieve £100m ARR by 2026.

The first Northern Ireland business to be listed on the FTSE 250, Kainos has increased its employee numbers by 11% to 2,990 colleagues in 22 countries, to be joined by RapidIT-Cloudbera’s team of 101 people.

Its headquarters remain in Belfast, with plans underway to move into new headquarters at Bankmore Square by 2026.

Gopo Velagundula, CEO of RapidIT-Cloudbera, said: “The automated testing market for Workday is growing rapidly and by combining our two products we are creating the undisputed global leader for automated testing.

“The combination also represents fantastic news for our customers, increasing the scale and value of what we can do to support their compliance efforts.”

Malachy Smith, workday products director at Kainos, said: “When we launched Smart Test in 2013 we created the market for the automated testing of Workday and it has been incredibly exciting to be at the forefront of this market for the past 10 years.

“The combination of Smart Test and Genie further enhances our position in this high growth market and allows us to look beyond our £100m ARR target.”