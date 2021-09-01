Kainos reveals acquisition of Argentinian firm as it gives positive trading update

Kainos trading has been resilient across its business areas of Workday and digital services.

Belfast IT firm Kainos plc has announced the acquisition of a company in Argentina as a trading update revealed revenue to be ahead of expectations.

Kainos, which is led by chief executive Brendan Mooney, said trading since April had been resilient across its business areas of Workday and digital services.

And the business, which is listed on the FTSE 250, said revenue up to the end of March next year was expected to be ahead of forecasts, with adjusted profit in line with forecasts.

And it said strong recruitment since April meant its headcount had grown from 2,024 to 2,409 – a jump of 19%.

It also announced the acquisition for an undisclosed sum of UNE Consulting SRL and UNE Consulting LLC in Argentina, a business which it had already been working with on Workday projects for the last two years. Kainos said the deal “builds on this successful relationship”.

UNE employs 42 consultants working on projects across the Americas, as well as in Europe and Asia.

Chief executive Brendan Mooney said: "We are delighted to welcome the UNE team to Kainos as we continue to grow our global Workday practice - UNE’s values of innovation, trust and commitment deeply align with our own.

"We look forward to working closely with our new colleagues, who have a wealth of experience serving customers across the globe.”

The trading update said growth in digital services remained strong, with the demand in the public, commercial and healthcare sectors in the UK robust.

There was also early progress in expanding its client base in Europe and North America.

And within its Workday division, the company said it was continuing to benefit from the geographic reach of the business, and had won new consulting contracts nationally and internationally.

The trading update added: “While the ongoing economic disruption caused by Covid-19 will be a feature in future trading periods, our outlook remains confident, which reflects our significant pipeline and robust backlog.”

UNE is Kainos’ fifth acquisition in the Workday partner field, and its second in the Americas. It follows its acquisition of IntuitiveTEK in Colorado last year.