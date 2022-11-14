Kainos: Revenue and profits up for Belfast software company

IT provider Kainos plc has reported a 26% increase in revenue to £179.8m in its interim report.

Over the six months to September 30, adjusted pre-tax profit at the Belfast-based company has gone up 16% from £29.2m to £34m.

“It’s been a busy and enjoyable six months,” said chief executive officer Brendan Mooney.

The company’s team has grown by 20% to 2,920 employees from 2,438 in the previous period.

Kainos now employs staff in 22 countries.

Over a third of Kainos’ business now comes from international clients including Match.com, Netflix and Walmart.

Mr Mooney said: “It’s great for us in Belfast to be delivering major projects and important projects to clients across the world.

“We’ve gone from being a UK-centric organisation to now seeing opportunities to grow a global business from Belfast.”

Mr Mooney also highlighted the company’s growth since its IPO (Initial Public Offering) in 2015.

At that point, Kainos was “doing about £3m worth of business internationally”.

“Now we’re on track to do £130m worth of business,” he said.

Mr Mooney said the company was seeing “strong demand” from their 800 clients.

“Truthfully, our results often reflect how our customers are doing. If they’re doing well, we’re doing well.

“We have a very close relationships with [our clients]. We talk to them every day, we understand their challenges. Often what we’re doing for them is critical to them.”

Pre-covid, Kainos had plans to develop a 250,000sq ft office space at the site of the former Movie House cinema on Dublin Road.

It now has plans to develop a smaller scheme of 80,000sq ft, alongside student accommodation for Queen’s University.

The site is currently home to food and retail market Trademarket.

After coronavirus and the mass move to hybrid working, “our view was that it wasn’t the most efficient way to use the site,” said Mr Mooney.

“We’ve a really good relationship with Queen’s and they’re quite happy to work jointly on a design that works for both parties.

“For us, it was a better use of the site. It also reflects a slightly changed work pattern.”

In general, the busiest days of the week for office attendance at Kainos are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

In the Belfast office, around 18% to 19% of workers are in the office on these days, Mr Mooney said. It is slightly less on Mondays and Fridays.

“If I had to go back to pre-covid, that might have been 68% occupancy,” said Mooney.

“We’re planning to continue with this hybrid model. We’re able to do great work from home or from the office.”

Kainos plans to move to the new Dublin Road site in 2026.

“We’ll continue hiring strongly over the next few years and then it’ll be great to have the new office,” added Mr Mooney.

“I’m clearly completely biased in this opinion but I think digital technology’s a great sector to be in,” he added.