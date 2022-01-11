Kainos snaps up US company Blackline Group in latest acquisition

Northern Ireland IT company Kainos plc has acquired a business in the US, it announced on Tuesday.

Kainos, which is based in Belfast, has bought Blackline Group Inc, a speciality services firm based in Washington state.

Blackline Group helps companies with procurement and has worked with some of the biggest organisations in the world.

Kainos said the deal would strengthen its capabilities in Workday, a provider of financial management and human capital management software. Blackline is a Workday advisory partner with over 50 consultants across the US.

The acquisition is the sixth by Kainos within the Workday partner ecosystem and its third in the Americas.

Kainos has acquired 100% of the share capital of the Blackline Group and the entirety of Blackline’s business. The cost of the acquisition has not been disclosed.

Brendan Mooney, CEO, Kainos, said: "We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Blackline Group.

"The procurement expertise of our new colleagues, paired with our deep experience with Workday, will allow us to expand the support that we can provide our existing customers, not just in North America, but across our global operations.

“We are always striving to achieve the best business outcomes for our customers and extending our capability to include procurement helps us to achieve this goal.

"At the same time, we are also excited by the new opportunities that combining the experience and expertise of the Kainos and Blackline teams will create for our business.”

In November, Kainos announced that sales had risen by a third during the first half of the year, reaching £142.3m, while adjusted pre-tax profits followed similar growth – rising to £29.2m for the six months ending September 2021.

The IT services firm added around 700 staff to its workforce in the last year, rising to more than 2,400. Mr Mooney has said he expects that to rise to 2,800 by year end.