Kainos to seek approval on plan for new Belfast offices

IT company Kainos has started the process of seeking planning permission for new headquarters expected to cost tens of millions of pounds at the current Movie House cinema in Belfast.

The firm said the office development at Bankmore Square on Dublin Road will support its expansion and "ambitious" recruitment drive.

And the plc has submitted a proposal of application notice to Belfast City Council for the development, which is expected to create around 150 construction jobs.

The company said the new headquarters will allow it to relocated more than 700 Belfast-based employees from multiple office spaces across the city into one building.

Brendan Mooney, the plc's chief executive, said he was "delighted to announce the start of an exciting new phase of Kainos' growth in Northern Ireland", with the firm also recruiting for more than 40 roles.

"The continued growth has resulted in the company outgrowing its current office spaces and generating a need to centralise all of our Belfast team members under one roof," he added.

"Kainos is committed to providing exceptional careers and working conditions, and the development of new contemporary offices will ensure we maintain these standards."

The company said the decision to locate the proposed headquarters at the current Movie House Cinema site was based on several factors.

It said the location would allow them to use sustainable methods of transport, such as the rail and bus links that will be offered from the future Belfast Transport Hub at Weavers Cross.

Mr Mooney added: "At Kainos, we are extremely proud of our people; they are central to everything we do and vital to our success. Therefore, we want to provide them with a terrific working experience and that includes contributing to a comfortable commute and we believe this prime spot on Dublin Road will benefit our existing and future talent in this regard.

"The new building signals our commitment and continued investment in Belfast, and to retaining and attracting the best people to work with us.

"The Bankmore Square building has been an important landmark for the city and we hope to retain some of its iconic characteristics throughout the design process."

The proposal of application notice submitted to the council marks the beginning of pre-application community consultation, including a public exhibition that will be held at the Clayton Hotel on Wednesday, April 1 from 3pm to 7pm.