‘Keep calm and carry on as Northern Ireland Protocol is here to stay’… investment expert says businesses do not agree with DUP

The Northern Ireland Protocol is still a selling point to investors looking at the region – despite DUP opposition leading to the resignation of Paul Givan as First Minister, it has been claimed.

Mark O’Connell, who is head of inward investment advisers OCO Global, said he believed the business community did not take the same view as the DUP on the protocol.

He dismissed the party as an “irritant" in talks between the UK and EU and he does not believe that the UK government would dismantle the protocol as that would jeopardise its free trade agreement with the EU.

All unionist parties are opposed to the protocol, on the basis that the checks it has introduced on goods coming into Northern Ireland have undermined the region’s place within the UK.

Paul Givan

Mr Givan resigned as First Minister last Thursday, citing the party’s opposition to the protocol and the lack of breakthrough in long-running talks between the EU and UK on resolving the problems with the trading arrangement.

However, business groups have said that the dual market access to the UK and EU single market afforded by the protocol is a big economic opportunity.

The protocol was part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement agreed by the UK and EU.

Mr O’Connell said: “I sense that the business community is unsupportive of DUP position and they have over-played a weak hand.

“Talks are between the UK Government and the EU. The DUP is just an irritant and there is no way the fanatical Brexiteer English camp will sacrifice their free trade deal with the EU to solve an ancient internal identity squabble in Northern Ireland.”

He claimed interest in Northern Ireland as a location for investment – as expressed to economic development agency Invest NI – had been undimmed by last week’s events.

DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots also ordered a cessation of protocol checks at Northern Ireland ports in a tumultuous week for politics.

Mr O’Connell said: “My sources in Invest NI indicate that investment pipeline is stronger than ever and the protocol is a significant advantage, even over the Republic of Ireland position, which investors have realised.

"And it is attractive to Great Britain firms who want a bridgehead to Europe from the UK.

“So in short, my sense is keep calm and carry on. The protocol is not going anywhere.”

Mr O’Connell said the loss of around £100m in European funding to Invest NI, and a decision to hold a review into its future, represented bigger risks to investment in Northern Ireland.

The DUP reiterated its opposition to the protocol. Diane Dodds, its Upper Bann MLA and the former Economy Minister, said: "The Northern Ireland Protocol is the greatest threat to the political and economic stability of Northern Ireland.

"Every unionist party opposes the Irish Sea Border and experience of recent decades has shown that progress is only made when agreements command support of unionists and nationalists.”

She claimed that the protocol was costing Northern Ireland’s economy £2.5m every day, “vital funding which should be spent on reforming our health service, revolutionising our infrastructure and rebalancing our economy”.

Economists have not been able to agree on the costs of the protocol or the value of any benefits, and no comprehensive official figures are available.

And official figures on the volume of trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic since the protocol came into existence are also contradictory. The protocol has facilitated north-south trade by avoiding a hard border on the island.

According to new HMRC data published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, exports from NI to the Republic reached just under £5bn in the first 10 months of 2021.

But the Republic's statistics agency, the Central Statistics Office, has published a lower total of €3.3bn (£2.8bn) for the time period.

Speaking last week, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, who is conducting talks on the future of the protocol with Foreign Secretary and Brexit Negotiator Liz Truss, said Mr Poots’ instruction to stop checks had been “very unhelpful”.

“It creates uncertainty and unpredictability for the people and businesses in Northern Ireland.”