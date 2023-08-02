Kerry Group performance remains steady on back of ‘resilient’ demand

Irish food group Kerry, operator of a dairy processing site in Portadown, has reported a 1.6% increase in sales in the first half of 2023.

Group revenue rose to €4.1bn (£3.5bn) in the first six months of the year, while volumes were up 0.6%.

Kerry Group attributed the growth to pricing increases of 4.5% and a contribution from acquisitions of 1.1%. However, this was partially offset by the impact of disposals of 4.5% and adverse translation currency.

Sales in the European region rose by 5.8% to €771m (£662m) in the first half of 2023, led by strong performances in Ireland and the UK.

The group previously operated two additional sites in Enniskillen and Carrickmacross producing food brands Mattesson and Mr Brains and ready meal ranges, which it sold to Moy Park owner Pilgrim’s Pride for €819m (£700m) in 2021.

The Portadown site is part of its dairy division, producing brands such as Low Low spread, Strings and Things, Dairygold, Attack A Snack and Charleville cheese.

Edmond Scanlon, group chief executive, said: “We delivered a good performance in the first half of the year recognising varying conditions across our markets. While recognising current market conditions, we remain strongly positioned for growth and reiterate our full year constant currency earnings guidance.”

The food group’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first half of 2023 remained steady at €518m (£445m).

Group EBITDA margin was down 20 basis points to 12.6% as benefits from cost efficiency initiatives “more than offset” by the impact of passing through input cost inflation to consumers.

The interim dividend stood at 34.6 cents per share, up 10.2% compared to the 2022 interim dividend.

The group’s taste and nutrition division, which includes its meat, snacks and bakery ranges, saw 1.4% overall growth, with prices increasing by 5.4% to pass through rising costs.

Kerry’s dairy division saw volumes decline by 2.5% as higher input costs impacted market demand. Prices rose by 0.4% in the period. This decline followed reduced pricing across dairy markets in the second quarter of the year.

The dairy consumer products division recorded growth in its branded cheese and private label spreads ranges.