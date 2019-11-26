Kevin Lunney: Four appear in court over Quinn director torture and kidnap

Four men have appeared in court charged with assault and false imprisonment in relation to the investigation into the abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

The four men appeared before judge Denis McLoughlin at Virginia District Court on Tuesday morning.

Alan O’Brien (38), from Shelmalier Road in East Wall in Dublin 3, Darren Redmond (25) of Calendon Road, East Wall, and Luke O’Reilly (66) from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan were all charged with Section 3 assault and false imprisonment in relation to the ongoing investigation into the abduction of the 50-year-old father-of-six.

Mr Lunney was found injured on a remote road in Co Cavan after being abducted outside his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh on September 17.

A fourth man facing the same charges was also before the court but Judge McLoughlin ruled he cannot be named or identified after an application was made by his solicitor.

The accused did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to Castlerea Prison for one week.

The decision to restrict his identification in the media will be reviewed at the next court hearing on December 3.

Luke O’Reilly, wearing a blue jumper and trousers and carrying a grey fleece, stood quietly in the court when charged.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody in Castlerea prison to appear again at Virginia Court on December 3.

Alan O’Brien and Darren Redmond both indicated they would be applying for bail and the court was told that there would be objections to those applications from gardai.

Darren Redmond, a father of one, was wearing a Nike top, grey and green zip jacket, and black tracksuit bottoms was refused bail. Det Garda Sharon Walsh objected to bail saying the Prosecution feared disposal of evidence and potential interference with witnesses.

Judge McLoughlin refused bail on the basis of risk of witnesses or evidence being tampered with.

Alan O’Brien, a father of three, was wearing light grey tracksuit bottoms, blue trainers and green and blue waterproof jacket.

He sat quietly in court as his bail application was heard.

Garda David Kerrigan objected to bail based on a risk of interference with witnesses and disposal of evidence.

Bail was refused on that basis.

The four men charged were all arrested last Thursday November 21 under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act.