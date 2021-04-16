Killultagh Holdings: Losses rise to £25m for leading NI property firm

One of Northern Ireland's biggest property companies has reported a £25m loss for the year to the end of March 2020.

Losses at Killultagh Holdings - which owns assets including east Belfast's Connswater Shopping Centre & Retail Park and Hillview Retail Park in the north of the city - rose from £18m the year before.

The business also owns office blocks in Belfast and four other shopping centres in England and Wales.

Revenue, mainly from rental income on its investment properties, had risen over the year from £14.1m to £14.7m. But administrative expenses rose from £16.9m to £24.9m.

It had net current liabilities of £251.9m and a net shareholders deficiency of £159.6m, up from £249m and £135m respectively the year before.

An auditor's report with the accounts said they had been prepared on a going concern basis, although the group depended on the support of lenders and its ability to deal with market and commercial uncertainties.

The auditor said those factors amounted to a material uncertainty as to whether it could continue as a going concern.

However, a note from the directors added that they were confident the group could continue to trade for the foreseeable future.

It said the directors were pleased with revenues, adding: "The group, like many involved in property, is facing challenging times in the current economic climate, and in response to this, the directors are involved in prudent business planning and working with the company's key stakeholders."

It would continue to look for other property investment opportunities, adding: "The group's performance is sensitive to any changes in the property market, property values, interest rates, inflation, availability of credit and consumer spending habits."

It added that the bank finances its operations through an overdraft and various loans.

Economist John Simpson said the accounts reflected "major reductions in the value of investment property and other investments".

He added: "Based on recent estimated valuations, in the most recent year, the fair value of investment property fell by £9.8m, and the fair value of other investments fell by £11.7m.

"These adjustments contributed to increased losses of £24m which followed losses of £18m in the previous year."